DThe half-timbered houses in Linz am Rhein in the Palatinate and the skyscrapers of the New York Stock Exchange are 11,500 kilometers apart. And yet from this small town you will have a very close look at the American metropolis these days – and vice versa. After all, it doesn’t happen every day that Birkenstock, a traditional German company, goes public in the USA. And so investors in this country are also likely to follow the Birkenstock IPO with interest.

Anna Sophie Kühne Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Dyrk Scherff Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Investors can currently subscribe to the shares in America, with up to 33.26 million shares being offered at a price between $44 and $49. The IPO could bring in up to almost $1.6 billion. On Wednesday next week, the shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for the first time under the symbol “BIRK”. Then German investors can also buy the shares in New York in normal stock exchange trading through their banks.