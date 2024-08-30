Birkenstock’s Record and Hole, the German Shoe Company in Orbit L Catterton

The iconic German shoes Birkenstock are constantly growing. In third trimester of the year, which ended on June 30th, the brand has achieved 564.7 million euros in revenue and recorded a 19% growth on a reported basis and at constant currency compared to the same period of the previous year. A record according to the company that, in Q2, had already had important sales of +23 on a constant currency basis.

The problem is that did not meet the estimates. Analysts expected a third quarter of more than 565 million euros. This unmet expectation caused a stock market crash of almost 15 percentage points at the opening of the session. The stock closed down 16 points on Wall Street.

According to what is reported PambiancoNewsin the nine months the brand, in orbit L Cattertonhas totaled 1.3 billion in revenue and confirmed its full-year outlook, which, as communicated by the company last May, expects to close 2024 with revenues increasing by 20 percent. Profitability is solid: net profit stood at 92 million, up 14%and adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to 186 million.

“In the third fiscal quarter, Birkenstock – the report states – recorded a strong growth across all segments and channels and continued to benefit from significant geographic expansion. The company opened seven new company-owned stores, bringing its total number of directly operated stores to 64”. Driving sales in the three months were theApma area with a +41 percent. This is followed by theEurope (+19%) and the Americas (+15%). In terms of channels, direct sales increased by 14%, while wholesale recorded a +23% at constant exchange rates.

“The results of the third quarter of 2024 once again demonstrate the strength of our business model and ours ability to achieve growth and profitability objectives that we set ourselves during our IPO and the recent roadshow – commented the Group CEO Oliver Reichert – We achieved the highest quarterly revenue in our history, thanks to unstoppable and growing demand across all segments, channels and categories. As a Superbrand, we are capturing the attention of our key retail partners and their consumers, who are becoming more selective and more intentional in their spending. They are also looking for more physical touchpoints with products”.