The German sandal manufacturer plans to go public on the New York Stock Exchange soon. Stocks in shoe manufacturers have not always been a success for investors.

DThe shoe manufacturer Birkenstock with its sandals for private use and nursing professions is aiming for the US stock exchange. The family company from Linz, located between Koblenz and Bonn on the Rhine, has now submitted the necessary documents to the SEC, the US stock exchange regulator. The company’s valuation is estimated at seven to eight billion dollars.

Birkenstock lives from the image that it serves an alternative or health-conscious lifestyle. The company sees itself as the “inventor of the footbed” with quality products made from cork and natural latex. In the last decade, more and more attention has been paid to spicing up the old-fashioned character.