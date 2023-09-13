Birkenstock presents an initial public offering to go public

The well-known German footwear manufacturer Birkenstocks presented last night an initial public offering in the United States. However, crucial information such as the conditions of the share placement and the share price are still unknown, but according to some preliminary rumors the company – controlled by BK LC Lux MidCo in turn linked to L Catterton – could point to a rating of over 8 billion dollars.

In 1897 Konrad Birkenstock he created the first flexible sole that adapted to the contours of the feet and sandals were brought to the USA in the 1960s. They were adopted by hippies, who appreciated their no-frills comfort, also seeing their utilitarian look as a badge of honor. anti-fashion. In 2021, private equity firm L Catterton and the family-owned fund of French luxury brand magnate Bernard Arnault acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, which is based in Linz am Rhine, western Germany.

In the semester that ended March 31, Birkenstocks increased its turnover by 18.7% to approximately 644.2 million euros with a profit of 40.2 million euros, compared to approximately 73.5 million euros in the previous year.

