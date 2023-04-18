Maria Murphy, producer of the British GB News, author of an image that went viral on social media: “One of the most harrowing experiences of my life, unfortunately it didn’t seem that everyone found it so touching”

A smiling girl sunbathing on the tracks while a friend takes a picture of her. Another, a little further on, standing and balancing on the rails trying to keep her balance. Nothing strange except that those tracks do not concern any train nor are they located in any place. the background ofimage that has been bouncing on social media for three days nowin fact, is that of the Birkenau concentration camp and those tracks are the same ones that saw wagons full of deportees transported to their death by Nazi horror eighty years ago. To immortalize the scene that has aroused horror and indignation in the world is Maria Murphy, producer of the British GB Newswho attached an eloquent caption to the image posted on Twitter last April 15 – and to date viewed almost 30 million times: “Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Sadly it didn’t seem like everyone found it that touching”. A bitter consideration shared by the thousands of commentators who have expressed disgust and indignation at the “lack of respect” towards the place and its history. “People care more about how they look on social media than they do about understanding what happened in these places,” she later reiterated in an in-depth study by GB News, saying she was “bewildered”. To comment on the image, also theAuschwitz Memorial on Twitter: “Images can have immense emotional and documentary value for visitors. Images help us remember. When arriving at Auschwitz – we read – visitors must bear in mind that they are entering the authentic site of the former camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Respect their memory.”

It is not the first time that images like this have made the rounds on the net amid general outrage. In 2017, tired of selfies and amused or artistic poses taken inside the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, the young Israeli-German artist Shahak Shapira had started the ‘Yolocaust’ project: to the disrespectful photos found on social networks, Shapira had combined the same image, but retouched so as to make the bodies of Holocaust victims appear in the background, thrown into mass graves in the fields. The aim of the project, which was completed a week later, was to make people reflect on how much the new millennium has led to the trivialization of memory or, even, to its cancellation.