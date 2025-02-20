



The Sevilla hobby It still does not be calm with what happens inside your club. The sports results, at times, occupy and covering the rest of the Sevillista news, although each information related to the club’s economy remembers that the situation is highly worrying, almost dramatic. The latest news in this regard has been the decline in Seville’s salary limit below one million euros. That is, that amount would be the one that would have to register players. Everything that passes from those 684,000they go to losses. An economy hardly sustained over time.

«They will not stop until we leave in ruin. In just two and a half seasons they have squandered what was achieved based on effort for twenty years, ”he wrote the account of the well -known Sevilla Pic Biris In social networks, who encouraged the rest of the public who will go to Sánchez-Pizjuán against Mallorca To increase the level of protest against the Board of Directors: “That is why we encourage all the partners to go to the stadium on Monday with the posters in rejection of the board.”

This season there was already a great protest against the board during the party of Getafeplayed in mid -September in Nervión, where a demonstration was first lived in the preference mosaic, and then dye the stands of the Sevillist stadium with the legend “Junior go now.” Again similar scenes will be live Seville.