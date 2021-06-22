“Super happy and grateful to be able to tell you that I have a little brother for Chico in my belly…”, Birgit writes next to a series of photos with her boyfriend.

Birgit already has a son, Chico (12), from her marriage to director Arne Toonen. The couple broke up in 2019. Birgit is the sister of Katja Schuurman (46), who gave birth to daughter Coco Loulou in August. Coco’s father is cook Freek Noortwijk. Katja had daughter Sammie (11) with her ex-husband Thijs Römer.

In a reaction to the news from her sister, Katja says via Instagram that she is ‘very happy’. Many other celebrities congratulate Birgit and Sander.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...