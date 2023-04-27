What science leaves out: Birgit Schneider sets out on a search for new narrative formats and modes of representation with which we could communicate about climate change.

The water is still only up to his thighs: Simon Kofe, Foreign Minister of the island state of Tuvalu, allows himself to be added to the climate summit in Glasgow in 2021 to give a speech. Image: Reuters

“We want to enable a fossil-free life within a generation.” With this commitment, the energy company Vattenfall advertises. And he acts as if he were the mouthpiece of the Federal Climate Protection Act. Such strategies are no longer conspicuous, because visions for a CO 2 -free world are a specialty of the advertising industry. However, details usually remain in the dark, as a rule the recipients of the well-intentioned messages have to be content with an intended goal. The road to a better life, one might assume, is rocky or still unknown. But with what narratives or plans could such a gap be filled?

Suggestions come from the cultural scientist Birgit Schneider. In her book “The Beginning of a New World” she argues that silence in debates about climate change is not the exception, but the rule. Words would run out too quickly as we contemplate the potentially bleak future. This seems contradictory, because there are few topics that are as much talked about as global warming. However, Schneider thinks he has recognized a “threshold” “over which none of these words can get. It’s as if we had to live with the diagnosis of an incurable disease.” In conversations that take on an apocalyptic twist, the motto therefore applies: “Quickly change the subject so that there is no room for resignation!” In short, we needed new narrative formats with which we can exchange ideas about the climate.