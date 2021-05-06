Birds White-fronted geese will be attracted to special dining fields in North Karelia – press conference live at 10 am

In order to reduce the agricultural damage caused by the much-discussed white-fronted geese, the functionality of goose fields and various expulsion methods will be tested this spring.

In North Karelia preparing for spring goose migration. Hundreds of thousands of arctic white-fronted geese are expected to migrate across Finland to the Arctic Ocean to nest.

White-fronted geese have sparked a lot of discussion, as they rest in Finland and refuel for a long migration. The imprint has often been in line with that: geese have eaten grass from fields, and farmers ’first crop has gone into the mouths of birds.

Harvest damage caused by geese has been extensive in some places, especially in Eastern Finland. Compensation paid to farmers for goose pests has been in the order of one million euros a year.

Now Special goose fields have been established in North Karelia, where goose-like food has been planted. The aim is to attract geese to certain areas to eat in order to reduce the damage to agriculture.

The Natural Resources Center (Luke), the Ministry of the Environment and the North Karelia Ely Center will report on the goose field experiment today, Thursday. HS will show the press conference live starting at 10 a.m.

The event will be opened by the Minister of the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green). Also involved are the director of the Hanhipelto project, among others Jukka Forsman Lukesta, Species Injury Coordinator Mika Pirinen North Karelia ely center and farmer Mika Piiroinen From Tohmajärvi.

White-fronted geese the arctic stock has multiplied sharply in recent decades. This is a different strain from geese nesting in the metropolitan area and elsewhere on the coast, which is causing controversy when it spreads to beaches and parks, among other places.

Last spring, more than half a million white-fronted geese migrated to the Arctic Ocean through Southeast Finland – and everyone was hungry. Not much was left when travelers popped out of the grass fields at their resting places. According to farmers in Eastern Finland, the spring was a record.

Also read: About 650,000 white-fronted geese came to Finland from the south-east and now the farmers’ nerves are over – travelers stop in the fields and eat almost everything

The scale of farmers came to fruition in many areas, as intimidation – scares, balloons, hawk kites, gas cannons – has not banished geese. Many want birds protected by nature conservation law and strictly protected by the EU to be hunted.

The white-fronted goose is a protected species that must not be harmed. However, the ELY Center for Southwest Finland may grant permission to deviate from the restraining order. The shooting was attempted last fall for intimidation.

In the Barents Sea nests more than a million white-fronted geese. They overwinter in northern Central Europe. Some move to the Arctic Ocean via Finland, some via Russia.

The geese did not find the route through Finland until ten years ago. The reason is unknown, but estimates include the bushing of fields in Russian Karelia and the air currents that directed the birds to Finland. Then they learn that there is nourishment along the way.