Birds White-fronted geese set out on their migration journey: In a few hours, about 52,000 geese gathered in Teutjärvi to rest

Canine the bark-like sound gradually intensifies. After a while, huge multi-layered and constantly changing ribbons, flocks of geese, are drawn in the sky. They curve over the lake and descend into the water for a long line. More and more birds are coming, and soon a goose carpet will always form on Teutjärvi.

The migration of Arctic white-fronted geese from the Arctic Ocean towards the wintering areas of Central Europe is underway. The route passes partly through Finland, and the geese rest on Lake Teutjärvi on the border of Kouvola and Loviisa. For a few weeks, the birds are refueling to continue their journey.

“They can rest here well into the fall. They leave with night frosts at the latest, when freezing begins to make it harder for them to get food, ”says the researcher. Pekka Rusanen From the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

Heartbeat researcher Pekka Rusanen counts geese from the Teutjärvi bird tower. The evening read was 52,000 birds.­

Lake Teutjärvi is an important resting place for white-fronted geese, and Rusanen is in the bird tower to count them. “Up to 200,000 geese have been counted in this area,” he says.

As the evening fades, geese arrive on their overnight flight – by the thousands.

In less than an hour, Rusanen has already counted more than 20,000 birds, and more and more are coming. After sunset, there are already about 52,000 white-fronted geese on the lake. They gather on the lake to sleep.

“Geese are forced to stay in the water because they do not dare to stay on land because of foxes and other beasts,” Rusanen says.

Giant flocks are visible from afar, and geese feeding in the fields evoke conflicting emotions. There has been a lot of discussion about the migratory trips of white-fronted geese – and especially about crop damage – as Finland has become an important resting area for arctic geese.

In the fall, however, they do not cause as severe crop damage as in the spring, allowing geese to eat grass from large areas.

“Cereals are already wood. In autumn, geese eat mainly roots and seeds left in the field. Autumn cereals are hardly grown in Eastern Finland anymore, ”says the specialist Markku Mikkola-Roos Tells about the heart rate.

In the spring, the conversation was hot. More than half a million white-fronted geese migrated to the Arctic Ocean through southeastern Finland – and everyone was hungry. There was not much left when the travelers popped out of the grass fields at their resting places. According to farmers in Eastern Finland, the spring was a record.

Also read: About 650,000 white-fronted geese came to Finland from the south-east and now the farmers’ nerves are over – travelers stop in the fields and eat almost everything

The birds stop in the fields specifically to refuel for the migration. The damage is extensive in some places: compensation paid to farmers for goose damage has been in the order of one million euros a year.

The scale of farmers came to fruition in many areas, as intimidation – scares, balloons, hawk kites, gas cannons – has not banished geese. Many want birds protected under the Nature Conservation Act and strictly protected by the EU to be hunted.

White-fronted goose is a protected species that must not be harmed. However, the ELY Center for Southwest Finland may grant permission to deviate from the restraining order.

The White-fronted Goose Working Group, which considered reducing goose damage, said in its report in early September that geese could be shot. The primary aim is to expel birds from the areas where they cause the most damage.

Also read: The working group proposes that the white-fronted goose should become a game species to be hunted – geese could be shot “on an exceptional basis” already this autumn

The Ely Center has admitted shooting permits to prevent crop damage. Exceptions allow a maximum of 6,170 white-fronted geese to be shot this autumn on a total of 197 farms. The aim of the shooting is to scare the geese elsewhere. Calmed birds must not be used for food.

In addition, Parliament is considering an initiative to transfer the white-fronted goose to the hunting law as a game species.

Arctic white-fronted geese move from the Arctic Ocean to the wintering grounds of Central Europe.­

Crystalline agricultural entrepreneur Pekka Partasen a dozen white-fronted geese were shot on the farm. The deterrent effect was not long-lasting.

“The geese took off, but then the flock came back,” Partanen says.

Partanen, who keeps the organic milk farm at Koivikko Manor, was in pain in the spring when the geese ate two-thirds of the silage he cultivated. Now Kitee has been calm.

“The move started a couple of weeks ago but has already faded. There have been no giant flocks, but the numbers of geese have been sustainable, a few thousand. A few grasshoppers have been eaten, but the devastation has also remained reasonable, ”says Partanen.

The goose working group also proposed the development and continuation of effective means of deportation and the establishment of bird fields reserved for the feeding of white-fronted geese.

Bird fields are places where geese can go after deportation. According to the researcher, geese will learn to use them if they are large enough and in the right places. In addition, the support system should be put in place so that farmers can set up bird fields.

“Bird fields are the only control that really helps. If the birds have no place to go after deportation, they will come back immediately, ”says Mikkola-Roos.

There is little research on the deterrent effect of shooting, on the other hand.

“The pressure to shoot has been tough, but there is no clear evidence that it would be more effective than other means of deportation,” says Mikkola-Roos.

Russian more than a million white-fronted geese nest in the tundra. They spend the winter mainly in the Netherlands and Germany. A significant part of this stock migrates through Finland both in spring and autumn.

Last spring, an estimated 650,000 geese migrated to the Arctic Ocean via Southeast Finland.

The geese did not discover the feeding areas of Finnish fields until the beginning of the 21st century. The reason is unknown, but estimates include the bushing of Russian Karelian fields and the air currents that directed the birds to Finland.

In the Arctic white-fronted geese nesting in the area are of a different strain than geese nesting in the metropolitan area and elsewhere on the coast. They, in turn, provoke debate as they spread to beaches and parks.

Hunting geese does not help. In order to prevent related conflicts, goose guides patrolling parks have been tried, among other things. Attention signs about geese have also been found to work at the Korkeasaari Zoo.

Dog deportation has been tried in Korkeasaari, Viikki in Helsinki and Tapiola in Espoo. Expulsion works if geese have an alternative place to eat. Otherwise, the geese will return to the area after the dog leaves.

White-fronted geese spend the night in the water because they are afraid of foxes.­

In Teutjärvi the crash of the overnight flight subsides at dusk. The area is an important place for migrating geese. It is classified as an internationally valuable waterfowl destination.

The lake, surrounded by fields, has long been overflowing and cloudy. Depth of view is non-existent.

Today, geese can also play their part in the nutrient content of the lake. Syke is doing a preliminary study in Teutjärvi on the possible water effects of resting white-fronted geese. Another research site is Iitti Sääksjärvi.

Water samples are taken from the lakes before the geese arrive, during their mass resting and after removal. The samples are examined for nutrient and bacterial levels.

Equipment observer.­

Syke wants to find out the water quality of the overnight lakes, as there is no previous study of the effects on water bodies. It is assumed that nutrient levels may increase during geese.

“Yes, the feces are large, when up to one hundred thousand geese are in the lake for three weeks,” says Mikkola-Roos.

Teutjärvi, located on the border of Kouvola and Loviisa, is a resting place for white-fronted geese during the autumn migration. Tens of thousands of geese gather on the lake to spend the night.­

Birdwatcher markings.­

White-fronted geese leave their mark on Lake Teutjärvi.­