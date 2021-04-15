Birds White-fronted geese arrived in Finland – Avian flu could spread, warns Ely Center

There has been a reasonable prevalence of avian influenza this winter, especially in Central Europe.

The first white-fronted geese have arrived in Finland, informs the North Karelia Ely Center.

The individuals who arrived at the beginning of April nested in Finland, especially in the Coastal Region. The number of white-fronted geese nesting in Finland is estimated at 7,000 pairs.

However, the main group of geese will not arrive until mid-May. This larger group only stops in Finland when traveling to nest in the Arctic regions of the Barents Sea. The stops are usually concentrated in south-eastern and eastern Finland.

In white-fronted geese In recent weeks, avian influenza has been detected in a few places in Finland.

“This is by no means exceptional. Avian influenza has been present in birds for ages and sometimes it raises its head, ”says the species damage coordinator of the North Karelia Ely Center. Mika Pirinen.

This winter, however, he said, the disease has occurred in reasonable numbers, especially in Central Europe. In north-western Europe, the disease situation has eased somewhat, but avian influenza is still present there.

With the migration of geese to Finland now under way, the authorities are trying to monitor the situation and the development of a possible epidemic closely.

“You have to be awake, especially with regard to the fact that if dead birds are found in the fields or elsewhere, then they will be properly forwarded,” says Pirinen.

For now according to Pirinen, there has been no risk of the disease being transmitted to, for example, poultry or humans. It is likely that in May, along with a larger group of geese, more bird flu will occur, and the Ely Center, together with the Food Agency, will monitor the situation.

If you find a dead goose or other waterfowl or bird of prey, it’s a good idea to send To the Food Agency for examination. If it is not possible to send them for examination, the dead birds must be removed from the field so that birds of prey and birds of prey do not spread the disease further.

In addition, birds must be buried or burned and handled with protective gloves and respirators.

Ely Center also points out that the damage caused by white-fronted geese has risen much faster in Finland than their population has grown. The biggest damage has been to feed farms in North Karelia and Southeast Finland.

The largest compensation granted to farmers in Finland has been in the millions of euros. In order to minimize the damage caused by geese, a national species damage coordinator position has been established at the Ely Center in North Karelia, where Mika Pirinen works.