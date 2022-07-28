In Feodosia, during the overhaul in the house, several swifts were walled up alive

In the Crimean city of Feodosia, several swifts were walled up alive during a major overhaul in a house. This is reported Telegram-channel “Mash on the wave”.

The incident occurred in a building on Starshinov Boulevard, which was included in the overhaul program for 2022. The workers sheathed the facade of the house with metal, not noticing the birds nesting between the concrete slabs. The residents of one of the apartments, who heard a squeak on the balcony, paid attention to the animals.

Despite the risk of collapse, the Crimeans dismantled their balcony and rescued the swifts. It is noted that two adult birds and several chicks were trapped. Adults flew away to freedom, and the cubs were taken by a neighbor who knows how to care for birds.

Earlier, Moscow builders accidentally bricked up a cat in a bridge in Bitsevsky Park. Residents of the capital brought food to the cat for several days and fed through the gap. Mospriroda reported that the workers carried out urgent work to open the support in order to free the animal. They provided a passage through which the cat, nicknamed Bridge, climbed out.