Birds There were at least 19 dead small birds on the sidewalk next to the triple

Six tits collided with glasses. “There is no easy solution when the building is architecturally complete,” says Kati Kivimäki, Tripla’s shopping center director.

Helsinki In Pasila, observations have been made of several dead birds in recent days.

Dead small birds have been observed, especially near Tripla, but there have also been observations from Länsi-Pasila.

Eemeli Hakoköngäs visited Tripla last weekend and saw 19 dead small birds on the sidewalk on a short walk next to Tripla on Sunday. Hakoköngäs noticed that there were dead birds, especially on the wall on the Pasilankatu side.

“This is a nasty thing that has come up this autumn, ”says Tripla’s shopping center director Kati Kivimäki.

According to him, the windows of the Tripla ensemble have been bumped occasionally in the past, but there have been more birds bumped in individual days.

“The windows in the mall are mostly ground level, but together with the residential, office and hotel tower buildings above us, we’ve been thinking about what we could do about it. There is no easy solution when the building is architecturally complete. ”

Kivimäki says that Tripla has been in contact with the Birdlife organization, which was asked for advice.

“It is unfortunate that such a phenomenon has emerged this autumn. Together with different actors, we are trying to figure out what could be done for it. ”

Birds spokesman for the conservation and hobby organization Birdlife Jan Söderlund says he has seen pictures and videos of dead birds near the triple shopping center.

“They’re six-tits,” Söderlund says.

“The number isn’t quite the norm, but it’s probably about window collisions,” he estimates.

“Especially this is how they happen in the fall. It has a tall building with a lot of glass surface and the birds are advancing along the valley on a good migration route, so in that sense it is not surprising. ”

According to Söderlund, especially on cloudy, foggy evenings and nights, such collisions can occur in buildings with large glass surfaces.

Eemeli Hakoköngäs spotted a lot of dead birds near Tripla on Sunday and thought they were flying towards the glass windows.­

What what could be done about it?

“In the United States, these have been studied and tried more, because there are even more glass surfaces and the problem is quite different. One structural solution has been the use of UV glass, ”says Söderlund.

“It’s more expensive than ordinary glass, but it reflects light so that the bird sees it as a uniform surface, and then doesn’t see the game image or landscape that usually causes these collisions.”

In many cases, lighting a building in the dark helps the surfaces to become visible helps.

“Different tapes and the use of curtains can help during the day.”

Söderlund says young birds collide with glass walls more easily than old birds.

“They are inexperienced and collide more easily than birds that have made several migrations.”