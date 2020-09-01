Birds The working group proposes that the white-fronted goose should become a game species to be hunted – geese could be shot “on an exceptional basis” already this autumn

The report of the White-fronted Goose Working Group states that geese can already be shot on a fast schedule. However, it is not about hunting, but about “exceptional shooting”.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Lepän (Central) and Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (green) The white-fronted goose working group set up in June handed over its report to ministers on Tuesday. The task of the working group, called the Goose Fist, was to consider how the harm and inconvenience caused by white-fronted geese could be reduced.

Chairman of the working group, general director of the North Karelia Ely Center Ari Niiranen said at a news conference on Tuesday that the goose fist presents a solution consisting of three points.

In addition to the three key issues, the Working Party proposes that the white-fronted goose be included in the second annex of the EU Birds Directive. This means that white-fronted geese would become a game species to be hunted in the EU.

“This is not the primary solution, and it will not help this autumn or next year,” Niiranen said.

At the press conference, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Leppä stated that the current means of deporting geese have proved ineffective. The alder also said that the government must take into account the working group’s proposal to include the white-fronted goose in the second annex of the EU Birds Directive.

“Our goal must be for the white-fronted goose to become a game species that can be hunted normally. The goose population is vibrant and will certainly withstand it, ”Leppä said.

Goose fist the first parts of the proposal are due to be implemented during autumn 2020. The aim is to expel birds from the areas where they cause the most damage.

Deportation also includes the shooting of birds for more than just intimidation. However, Niiranen emphasized that this was not an actual hunt, but an “exceptional shooting”.

Expulsions are exempted and the Working Party suggests that farmers should be informed of the possibility to apply for exemptions.

“The general perception has been that it has not been possible to obtain exemptions, but in this situation, the reasons for preventing serious damage are more obvious,” Niiranen said.

Work group also presented means extending from 2021 to 2022. These include the development of an electronic system to make it easy to apply for exemptions. In addition, according to the working group, the necessary resources must be secured for the processing of exemptions.

In addition, birds should have places where they can go after deportation. These are the so-called bird fields, which currently number about 850 hectares. According to the working group, the need for white-fronted geese in the fields is 3,000–5,000 hectares. This presentation is scheduled to take effect from 2023 onwards.

White-fronted gooseskin grew exponentially this year. In the spring, more than half a million white-fronted geese came to Finland, causing more extensive damage than before, especially in North Karelia.

Read more: About 650,000 white-fronted geese came to Finland from the south-east and now the farmers’ nerves are over – travelers stop in the fields and eat almost everything.

Earlier in the summer, the Ministry of the Environment and ELY Centers said that the damage caused by white-fronted geese in the fields replaced expeditiously already during August and September. By the end of July, compensation had been applied for from ELY centers for a total of EUR 2.7 million.

The white-fronted goose is currently a protected species that must not be harmed.