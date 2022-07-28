Birds | The showy crested bird nested in Finland this summer for the first time in 82 years

A mother feeding her three chicks was seen in Pyhäranta in mid-July. The species is known to have last nested in Pori in 1940.

28.7. 18:03

Showy This summer, the crested bird successfully nested in Finland after an 82-year hiatus. The species is known to have nested in Finland only once before, in Pori in 1940. This summer, the bird nested in Pyhäranta.

Birdlife Suomi announced the matter on Wednesday.

According to the release, the nesting of the crested bird was confirmed when a mother feeding three chicks was seen in mid-July in Pyhäranta. The chicks had already left the nest, and the location of the nest was not clear.

The crested bird was seen for the first time in Pyhäranta in mid-May. According to the estimate, hatching has started at the turn of May-June and the chicks have hatched after mid-June.

A crested bird feeding its young in Pyhäranta in July.

A crested bird is common in much of Europe, Africa and Asia. In recent years, more crested birds have been observed in Finland than before, and the annual number of sightings has risen to over a hundred.

The biggest reason for the increase in sightings is probably global warming, says Birdlife’s spokesperson Jan Södersved.

“The species is common in southern Europe, but northern populations have clearly increased in recent years. During the last 20 years, sightings of crested birds have increased, for example, in the Baltics. Random sightings in Finland have clearly increased in the last five years.”

Nesting success means that the sport has even better opportunities to succeed in Finland.

“The probabilities of nesting success increase when more birds wander into the area. There is a greater chance that the male will find a female in the territory and that nesting can begin at all,” says Södersved.

According to Södersved, by 1940 there were less than 60 sightings of crested birds in Finland. It is difficult to assess why the bird last nested at that time.

“Individual nesting can of course also be a matter of chance. On the other hand, there have been more crested birds in Sweden in the past, so it may be that the nearest nesting birds may have been nearby at that time.”

Brushing winters mainly in Africa. It has often been observed in Finland well into October and November, if there is enough food, says Södersved.

“There will certainly be a lot of tension in Pyhäranta, whether the mother or one of the chicks will return next year. You’ll see that in a year.”