Birds | The bird of prey got lost in Tikkurila’s Tokmanni

The store was emptied of customers and the lights were turned off as part of the rescue mission.

Discount store chain In Tokmanni’s store in Tikkurila, Vantaa, a strange situation was experienced on Tuesday afternoon, when a bird of prey flew into the store.

During the rescue operation, the store was emptied of customers and the shop’s lights were turned off, says the fireman Kimmo Koski From the central Uusimaa rescue service.

According to Koski, the idea was that the bird might thus dare to escape from the place itself.

Bird didn’t leave, but after about ten minutes of attempts to catch it, it was caught by the rescue service. The rescuers found the bird in the office premises of the store.

Koski thinks that the winged creature released into the wild was a hawk or a similar bird of prey.

The bird’s visit to the store reportedly caused no damage to any party.