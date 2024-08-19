It is not their natural habitat, and it is even very dangerous because of being run over by vehicles, but there are birds that frequent the roads and now in summer they are more visible because people travel more. Some patrol the asphalt lines in search of easy food: remains of mice, rabbits, voles, lizards or insects that die when run over by vehicles. Others can be seen from high up. “As well as finding food, they use perches from which they look out, such as poles, electricity towers or traffic signs, and if there are fields around they hunt in them,” explains Blas Molina, a biologist from the ornithology NGO SEO/BirdLife.

Depending on the time of year and the part of Spain you travel through by car, you will see one or another species, but it is not unusual to come across birds of prey such as the kite (red and black), the buzzard or the kestrel; magpies or crows; spot the huge griffon vultures; wonder what dozens of seagulls are doing perched on an information panel on the M-30 in Madrid, impassively watching the traffic jam; or see a stork’s nest on top of a traffic sign. These are some of them.

The red kite is in danger of extinction

Red kite in flight. Alex Onrubia

It is a medium-sized bird of prey (1.70 metres in wingspan, from tip to tip of wing), in danger of extinction, although “it is recovering somewhat”, says Molina from SEO/BirdLife. It flies over roads at medium height, sometimes so low that its brown and reddish colouring and the white spot at the end of each wing can be seen quite clearly, as well as a characteristic forked tail. It is not a great hunter and takes advantage of small, sick animals, those run over by cars on the roads or food remains in landfills and dumps. “We believe that they sleep together in trees near the roads and comb them to see if they find food and that is why they run the risk of being run over”, explains Pilar Oliva, a researcher at the CSIC. It migrates from Central Europe and it is estimated that the population that spends the winter in Spain is 50,000 specimens.

The black kite, one of the most abundant birds of prey

Black kite specimen. Alex Onrubia

At this time, large groups of this medium-sized bird of prey (wingspan 1.55 metres), one of the most abundant in Europe, can be seen on the roads of Cadiz, before facing the 14.2 kilometres across the Strait of Gibraltar to reach Africa on their migration. Some 250,000 specimens use this route, according to the Migres Foundation. The black kite is distinguished from the royal kite by its tail, which is much straighter, and its colouring, which is more brown in tone. It is a very opportunistic and adaptable bird, perhaps for this reason it is doing so well. It has clearly scavenging habits, making use of the remains of roadkill.

The accommodating buzzard

A common buzzard, a species that can be seen on posts on roads. Pilar Oliva

Another medium-sized bird of prey, somewhat smaller than the kites (1.32 metres) that does well because it adapts to a multitude of habitats and climates and “shows a notable tolerance towards man and the modifications that he imposes on the environment”, describes SEO/BirdLife. The buzzard, brownish in colour, is often seen perched on posts near the road throughout Spain, from where it looks out waiting to see what falls to eat. It feeds on small mammals, worms, insects and various carrion. It is stockier than the kites and its tail is straight, without a fork.

The restless steppe bird: the common lark

A common lark that often forages for insects on roadsides. Ramon Elosegui (SEOBirdLife)

If this small steppe bird (38 centimetres) resembles anything, it is a crested sparrow. It can be easily seen walking quickly along the edges of roads. “It is mainly found on those with less traffic, but if we go along the highway in Extremadura, for example, you can find it, especially if there are cereal crop areas around,” explains biologist Molina. On roads it mainly takes advantage of the insects that fall when they hit vehicles, “so they don’t have to look for them among the vegetation.” Although it is abundant, there is a noticeable decline due to the abandonment of crop fields, which causes more undergrowth, or the decrease in insects due to the use of pesticides.

The impressive griffon vulture

Pair of griffon vultures in flight. Pilar Oliva

It is not common to find them on the roads, but they can be seen on trips. It is almost impossible not to notice their rectangular silhouette, with a wingspan of up to 2.70 metres, a short tail and square wings with finger-like tips. Sometimes, several specimens are seen together because there is carrion or moving in a row. They can also be seen on roads that run close to the cliffs where they breed or to rubbish dumps or landfills. “And it is increasingly common to find them on the side of the road, especially those that are further north, or in the middle of them, because there are dead animals such as wild boars or dogs. “The problem is that they cannot take flight quickly when a car arrives and accidents occur,” says Pilar Oliva of the CSIC. There are 35,000 pairs in Spain.

The clever magpie

A magpie peers from a dry branch. Pilar Oliva

It is the most widespread corvid in Spain and unmistakable due to its black and white plumage and its ability to adapt to the most humanised environments, even to cities, to which it is increasingly approaching. They can be seen on the verges of roads, pecking at the carrion of any animal. SEO/BirdLife has detected that they build nests in trees next to traffic routes, “because that is where they have food”. They often use traffic signs to look out along with other corvids such as crows.

Seagulls on the coast and on the M-30 in Madrid

A group of black-headed gulls perched on top of traffic panels on the M-43 in Madrid. Javier Rico

What are thousands of seagulls doing in central Spain, and what’s more, on top of the information panels on the M-30 in Madrid, staring at the impressive traffic jam without flinching? Or one on each lamppost? Every year, more and more black-backed and black-headed gulls – which come from central and northern Europe – decide to spend the winter in the capital. Little by little, others are also joining, such as the yellow-legged gull, very common in the Mediterranean and the Cantabrian coasts, explain SEO/BirdLife. These are the gulls that can be seen by the hundreds on the M-30, which runs alongside the Manzanares River, whose course they use to rest and move to feeding areas, which are generally landfills in the south of the Community of Madrid. And, when the time comes to retire, they go to the roosts located in the north of the community, in the Guadalix and Santillana reservoirs.