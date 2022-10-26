Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Wednesday 26 October 2022, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn, a 2020 film directed by Cathy Yan, will be broadcast. The film, the eighth in the DC Extended Universe, is based on the Birds of Prey group from the DC Universe and stars Margot Robbie. But let’s see all the information together in detail, from the plot to the cast.

Plot

Four years after the defeat of the Enchantress Harley Quinn and the Joker have broken up their relationship. After being greeted by her old friend Doc, a Taiwanese restaurant owner in Gotham City, Harley decides to reshape her life by cutting her hair and adopting a ferocious hyena as a pet. One night she Harley goes to a nightclub, spending the night with Roman Sionis, a ruthless and torturous crime lord of the city. In the evening that follows, Harley injures Roman’s driver, and the latter, to make him pay, captures her. Dinah Lance, Roman’s servant, frees Harley and the two flee. Harley later travels to Ace Chemicals, the place where she was with the Joker before becoming Harley Quinn, to blow her up and make her break with the Joker official. While investigating a series of Mafia murders by a crossbow vigilante, Renee Montoya, a Gotham police officer, goes to Ace Chemicals to investigate the building explosion, discovering that Harley and Joker they broke up and she thinks it will be easier to arrest her, as now, without the Joker’s protection, Harley finds herself facing all those she has wronged on her own.

Birds of Prey and the phantasmagoric rebirth of Harley Quinn: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Margot Robbie: Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: Helena Bertinelli / Huntress

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: Dinah Lance / Black Canary

Ella Jay Basco: Cassandra Cain

Rosie Perez: Renee Montoya

Ewan McGregor: Roman Sionis / Black Mask

Chris Messina: Victor Zsasz

Charlene Amoia: Maria Bertinelli

Streaming and tv

Where to see Birds of Prey and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth on live TV and live streaming? The film will be broadcast on Italia 1 on Wednesday 26 October 2022, at 21:20. The Mediaset channel is available at key 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control, but also at key 106 on the Sky decoder. Those who want to follow the film in streaming can do so via MediasetPlay.