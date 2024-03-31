The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 20th air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drop operations took place over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via three aircraft carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid.

Thus, the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” reached 989 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Charity” comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight/3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

• 989 tons of humanitarian and relief aid since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity.”