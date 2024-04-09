The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 29th air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operations included Eid clothing parcels containing clothes, shoes, toys, sweets, and various products for all family members, on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr, and in a way that contributes to meeting the needs of the brotherly Palestinian people on this occasion, and alleviating their suffering.

The drop – which comes as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” – included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, two C295 aircraft and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via 5 planes carrying 85 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 1,732 tons of food and relief aid.

Thus, the volume of relief aid sent by the UAE to northern Gaza by land through the Kerem Abu Salem crossing and by air through Operation Birds of Goodness exceeds about 2,102 tons during the holy month of Ramadan.

This initiative comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to intensify humanitarian aid to support the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.