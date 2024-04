The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 22nd airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via 3 planes carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 1,153 tons of food and relief aid.

The “Birds of Good” operation comes within the framework of “The Gallant Knight 3” operation to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.