The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 22nd air drop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via three planes carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 1,153 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, last Saturday, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority organized the event “From the Emirates via Egypt to our people in Gaza” to mobilize and prepare aid for the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, in the presence and participation of a large group of media figures, artists and social media influencers. From Egypt and several Arab countries.

This event comes within a package of UAE initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip at an accelerated and coordinated pace, as a result of the worsening humanitarian crisis there, and working to limit its negative repercussions, especially on the most vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, confirmed that the UAE has rushed, since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, to provide relief and food aid and health care needs to the residents of the Strip, within the framework of its commitment to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, as a result of the ongoing difficult conditions they are experiencing, and including It reflects the values ​​of giving and solid human solidarity among the leadership and people of the Emirates towards supporting brothers in times of crisis.

Al-Mansouri praised the support of the Egyptian state, its institutions and its people, in providing the required facilities and coordination to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, which facilitated the entry of UAE aid and the UAE field hospital into the Strip.

He said that this event confirms that the UAE and Egypt are working at the official and popular levels in a spirit of brotherhood and cooperation in standing with the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza during the ordeal they are going through.