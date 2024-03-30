Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the nineteenth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) that the downing operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. The ministry added, “The drop operations took place over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip, via three planes carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid.” Thus, the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” reached 907 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of “Operation Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that the UAE Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a third joint airdrop of humanitarian and food aid into the Gaza Strip. The total relief aid dropped by the UAE Air Force from Jordan on the Gaza Strip amounted to 34 tons of aid.

This process embodies full and continuous cooperation and coordination between the two countries. With the aim of providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, and in inaccessible areas.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as of Thursday amounted to 21,259 tons of relief aid via 197 cargo planes, three cargo ships, and 632 land trucks. The number of cases received by the field hospital inside Gaza reached 12,766 cases, in addition to receiving 91 cases in the floating hospital in The Egyptian city of Al-Arish. The UAE also established 6 water desalination plants with a production capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day, directly benefiting the residents of Gaza. Five automatic bakeries opened by the UAE also produce about 15,000 loaves of bread every hour.

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE launched the Emirati field hospital in the city of Rafah, on December 3, 2023, with a capacity of 200 beds.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology. In addition to supporting medical services.

The UAE has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, as this aid is provided through the combined efforts of governmental, non-governmental and charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other humanitarian and charitable institutions. In the country.