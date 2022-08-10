Birds | Migrating birds get a hormone bath already in the egg, which prepares them for the adult bird’s migration

Summer Very different types of chicks hatch under mothers of different sizes. Sparrows, like the titmouse, are nest dwellers.

They hatch from the egg blind and naked and stay fed in the nest for a long time.

Waders, such as the red-footed vulture, are evacuees. They pop out covered in down and can see and are ready to waddle after their mother right away.

A different autumn awaits them. The grebe stays as a local bird to winter in its birthplace. As a migratory bird, the red-footed warbler heads further south.

Researchers now discovered for the first time that the differences are already visible in the egg yolk of different types of birds at the beginning of incubation.

Chicks of migratory birds and fledgling species get more thyroid hormones from it than chicks of local birds and nesting species.

It is known that thyroid hormones are essential for chick growth and that in adult birds they regulate migration, among other things.

In the egg, the chick initially does not know how to prepare them by itself, but is dependent on the portion left by the mother in the yolk.

The differences were visible in the comparison of 34 bird species, he says Journal of Animal Ecology – magazine, an international group of researchers, which included Finns.

Compared to the red tit, the red-footed vixen literally bathes in thyroid hormones, their concentration is up to a hundredfold in the yolk.

In the eggs there are usually hormones on average in species with “opposite” characteristics, such as the migratory finch that stays at the nest and the partridge that escapes from the nest.

Published in Science in Nature 5/2022