Only a few mandarin ducks are found in Finland every year.

Two rare mandarin duck attached Pirjo Virran attention on a spring day in Juva. The stream says the birds were so colorful that their species could not be mistaken.

“The color of the ducks was so special that they had to be seen closer.”

Virta says he spotted two strange-looking birds as he was leaving the Campground. Having practiced birdwatching, Virta could immediately say for sure that there were two mandarin ducks.

“I saw something similar sometime ten years ago, so I quickly recognized the species based on their appearance,” Virta says.

Only a few mandarin ducks are found in Finland every year.

“This spring, more of them have been spotted than usual, about 20,” he says Jan Södersved BirdLife from Finland.

The bird species is native to Asia and Finland it is rarely found in southern Finland. According to Södersved, the species is found even less frequently further north. He describes the detection of mandarin ducks in Finland as a “rarity”.

See also Correspondent 's analysis President Biden is credited with his vague promise - Europe is now preparing for the worst Mandarin ducks are rarely seen in southern Finland, but only rarely further north.

Mandarin ducks widely grown in Europe. Garden fugitives have developed into a wild population, to which the birds also spotted in Juva probably belong.

“Only a few get lost in Finland every year and most of the time they move alone,” says Söderved.

The current estimates that the ducks were dogs based on their appearance. According to Södersved, mandarin ducks are more sensitive than females.

“Many people recognize a dog more easily because it is both more colorful and more mobile than a female, and then also more noticeable,” says Södersved.