‘Birds and fish’, by MC Escher.

The exotic coin in last week’s illustration was issued in Russia in the 18th century, during the reign of Catherine the Great, weighed about 60 grams and is the heaviest known legal tender. That is its relationship to the article, entitled “The heaviest coin.”

Given 9 coins of which one is false and weighs more than the others, we can identify the false one with only two weights. We put 3 on one plate and 3 on the other; If the scale is in equilibrium, we know that those 6 are good, then the false one is one of the remaining 3. We compare 2 of them; if the scale is in equilibrium, the false one is the remainder; If the scale tips to one side, there is the false one. If the balance is tilted to one side during the first weighing, one of the 3 on that side is the false one, and we proceed as in the previous case.

If instead of 9 coins we have 27, comparing 9 and 9 in the first weighing we arrive at the previous case, so three weighings will suffice. And if they are 81, comparing 27 and 27 … In general, if we have 3 raised to n coins and one of them weighs more, n heavy will be enough to identify the false coin.

The situation is complicated, and a lot, if we know that one of the coins is false, but we do not know if it weighs more or less than the authentic ones. The version with 12 coins is a classic widely studied since 1945 and about which there is abundant information on the net. As an anecdote. Raymond Queneau spoke to his friend Jacques Lacan about the riddle of the 12 coins, and the famous French psychiatrist expanded it to 13: according to him, it is possible to solve the problem in three weighings even with one more coin, through what he calls the “position by three and one ”. Not content with this, Lacan stated: “This position by three and one is the original form of the logic of suspicion.” No comments (for my part: my sagacious readers can comment what they consider appropriate).

Restless animals

Let’s not keep the balance yet, because now we are going to compare two equal cages with two birds, also equal, perched on their respective swings. We put a cage on each pan and the scale is in balance, as you would expect. But, suddenly, one of the birds flutters for a few seconds inside its cage, then it perches again on the swing and, exhausted by the effort, faints and falls to the bottom of the cage, where it remains immobile. To everyone’s relief, he quickly recovers and jumps onto his swing. How has the balance behaved throughout this process?

Now, instead of two cages, we have two identical fish tanks on the scale with two identical minnows swimming peacefully inside. Suddenly, one of the fish jumps out of the water, although luckily it falls back into its fish tank. What about the scale?

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

You can follow Materia at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter