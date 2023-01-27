Birds | Feeding birds always arouses discussion – Now let’s consider, for example, whether some species benefit from it at the expense of others

Bird boards in the 19th century were associated with Christian virtues: innocent natural creatures should be helped. Nowadays, many people say that they also enjoy feeding for their own pleasure.

Little birds feeding has aroused passions in Finland for more than a hundred years. From the beginning, there has been concern about the dwindling of birds and soon also the appearance of rats.

This is evident from old newspaper and magazine articles in which the researcher Heta Lähdesmäki learns in a two-year project at the University of Helsinki. He answers questions on the subject in the exam of Tiede Luonto magazine.

There are several questions related to feeding the birds, says Heta Lähdesmäki. Will species wintering in Finland, for example, become too dependent on people?

How long have Finns been feeding birds in their yards?

For the little birds they started offering food in winter at the end of the 19th century. That’s when the idea of ​​protecting animals and nature took off in Finland. Especially the author spoke for it Zacharias Topelius.

One of his forums was the Spring Association, which encouraged schoolchildren to help innocent creatures, equip bird boards and build birdhouses.

The background was influenced by Christian values, according to which a good person takes care of creation. Feeding the birds included education: whoever is kind to the smallest as a child, cares for all his relatives as an adult.

Nowadays, many people say that they practice winter feeding also because it is fun to watch the stilts.

In the 19th century, small birds were considered useful helpers for farmers. They snap too many insects into their mouths from the fields and yards. Even in the previous century, they were considered to wreak havoc on crops and thatched roofs.

Even Topelius and his contemporaries were worried about the decline of birds. The hunting regulation of 1898 was missing in the matter, which pacified woodpeckers, cuckoos, starlings and other small birds – except for the house sparrow and the grebe.

Since then, areas and species have been protected by numerous regulations, but the loss of nature has only accelerated.

What was on the winged table?

In newspaper articles in the 19th century grains and hemp seeds, breadcrumbs, bran, tallow, oats and oat bran are mentioned, especially around Christmas. The same delicacies are repeated in the instructions from the beginning of the 20th century, where there are also mentions of butter bars.

In the 1930s, it was emphasized that the ingredients of the bird board must be salt-free. Thirty years later, the writer brings up the Christmas ham: it is too salty for the bird’s board, but the sardines are fine to serve.

In the 1950s, an exotic product appeared on the list: coconut. Here are the instructions: cut it in half, fill it with seeds or tallow and hang it on the tree.

The hobby soon became a commercial activity. In 1913, Helsingin Sanomat published an advertisement in which a herbal shop sold hemp seeds, tallow and sunflower seeds for birds.

Nowadays, almost everything offered to the birds is bought from the store, because few people have surplus from their own production to give away. Ecologically minded people purchase domestic products.

“ Even Topelius and his contemporaries were worried about the decrease in the number of birds.

Did people have favorites that they wanted on their bird boards?

Part species had more desirable guests than others. In the writings of the 19th century, it was praised that different titmice, finches and grebes visit the bird boards.

There were two opinions about sparrows: some liked them, others described them as greedy. Jackals and crows were unpopular.

Domesticated pigeons were still offered food in many places in the first half of the 20th century. Then the pulu’s reputation went down, and they started to be seen as harmful disease spreaders.

Mammals, such as cats, squirrels and especially rats, have always been unwelcome robbers at bird buffets. Nowadays, many housing associations in Helsinki forbid bird feeders precisely because rats can also benefit from them.

Did anyone question feeding the birds?

Criticism not presented in the 19th century, but rather in the newspapers it was hoped that more and more people would help the little birds survive the winter.

At the beginning of the 20th century, writers began to warn about rats running around feeding places. Neighbors and the authorities especially disapproved of the feeding of pulu, and in Helsinki in the 1950s, for example, the city forbade their manipulation. Today, in the capital’s public areas, you can feed all the birds in all but ten places.

Animal lovers drew the public’s attention to the fact that the birds should not be offered unhealthy food or excessively large pieces of bread.

Since the 1970s, newspaper articles warned of the danger of salmonella, which threatened both birds and humans if the chicks were allowed to defecate in the food. There were calls to use automatic feeding machines and to clean the feeding place carefully.

The material from the end of the 20th century also asked how external aid affects bird populations. Will species wintering in Finland become too dependent on humans? Are they getting rich at the expense of others?

These are still topical questions that were last discussed publicly a year ago. For example, due to winter feeding, the populations of tall stilts have grown. The species fights over the same nesting sites with the migratory rainbow jay, but the migrant does not seem to have suffered from the competitive advantage of the local bird.

There is no evidence that winter feeding helps species that benefit from it displace others, said the superintendent Aleksi Lehikoinen About the creation in Helsingin Sanomat.

Published in Science in Nature 7/2022

The University of Helsinki survey on bird feeding here in the link.

Birdlife Finland Yard banging is on Saturday and Sunday (January 28-29). In the event, birds are observed for one hour, for example in one’s own yard.