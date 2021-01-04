Mysterious death of birds in Pong Dam More than 1,400 migratory birds have mysteriously died in the Pong Dam area in Himachal Pradesh. As a precautionary Kangra district administration has banned all activities in the dam reservoir till further orders. Samples have been sent to the High Security Animal Disease Lab in Bhopal to find out the cause of death.

Virus found in two dead crows At the same time, ‘H-5N-8’ virus was found in 2 of the more than 100 crows found dead in a private college campus in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After this, the Veterinary Department and other related departments functioning under the Public Health and Family Welfare Department have become active. In this series, Dr. Shailesh Sakle, Additional Director of Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), reached Indore on Saturday and reviewed the matter and issued necessary instructions.

Birds killed in Junagadh, Gujarat At the same time, the governance and administration of the state has become alert due to the news of the death of 53 birds in Gujarat. There is a fear of bird flu behind the death of birds there. On January 2, 53 birds were found dead in Bantla village of Junagadh in the state.

Worried situation in Rajasthan On the other hand, 135 more crows have been reported dead in 24 hours in 7 districts including Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Ashok Gehlot government of the state has set up control rooms to monitor the situation. In addition, expert teams have also been sent in four divisions. This is the second biggest problem after the sudden death of large-scale birds in Sambhar Lake.

Birds Deaths Updates: There are reports of sudden death of large number of birds from many states of the country. Every year, during the winter season, the troubles of animals and birds increase, but their constant deaths are causing different kind of anxiety. This is the reason that the respective state governments are taking appropriate steps from their respective levels and the administration and administration have been alerted. Let us know in which state what kind of concern about birds is coming …