Birds not only sing during the day, but also while they sleep. A group of scientists has discovered that the same areas of their brains that are dedicated to singing are activated, producing real “dream songs”.

Birds have specific areas in their brains dedicated to singing. During sleep, these areas become active and create “replays” of the activity measured during vocalizations. This phenomenon was observed by Gabriel Mindlin, a researcher at the Universidad de Buenos Aires. Second According to his studies, the brain activity observed during sleep is correlated with the activity of the muscles of the syrinx, the vocal organ of birds.

Birds dream of singing: the recording of dreamed songs

Mindlin recorded the electrical activity of the syrinx muscles of sleeping Pythang-sulphuratus birds, a species of bird native to Latin America. Using this data, he obtained a “synthetic vocalization,” or reproduction of the bird’s dream song. This allowed him to hear the songs that birds dream of singing.

This discovery opens new perspectives on the understanding of animal behavior and brain function. Understand how and why the birds dream of singing could lead to new discoveries not only in the field of animal biology, but also in sleep research and brain function in general.

