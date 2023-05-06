Birds | Birds were already spotted for the 28th time in the Battle of the Towers, more than 3,000 participants in Finland

The most species were observed in Kristiinankaupunki’s Siipy, where a total of 108 different bird species were observed.

On Saturday a bird-bouncing competition, the Battle of the Towers, was organized. It is a playful competition organized by BirdLife Finland, in which the aim is to spot as many bird species as possible from the bird tower in eight hours.

The competition was held this year for the 28th time, and more than 3,000 people participated in it in more than 300 different bird towers across Finland.

More than a hundred different bird species were observed in the eight bird towers. The most species were observed in Kristiinankaupunki’s Siipy, where a total of 108 different bird species were observed.

More than 200 different bird species were observed during the event. The rarest bird observed was the American blackbird seen from the Vattaja bird tower in Kokkola, which has been observed in Finland only ten times before.

Bonga competition was also organized on Saturday in Sweden and Denmark. In Sweden, almost 90 bird towers participated in the competition. The highest number of birds was observed in the Hornborgasjön bird lake in the Hångersudde bird tower, where 110 different species were observed. In Denmark, the limit of one hundred species was not broken in any of the bird towers.

Only optical aids were allowed to detect birds. Other technical aids, such as sound decoys, were not allowed.