The relationship between drug trafficking and deforestation in Central America has been widely studied. Whether through the construction of illegal roads to transport cargo, the clearing of forests to locate stations or the expansion of cattle pastures to launder money and control the territory, the presence of drug trafficking in this region has left scars on the land. studies which have indicated that between 15% and 30% of the deforestation that occurs in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala is attributable to cocaine routes and movement alone.

But the risk is even deeper than previously thought. According to an article published in the scientific journal Nature Sustainability, Birds that live in or migrate to Central American forests are also being affected by international strategies to fight drugs, putting their conservation at risk. The publication states that two-thirds of the key landscapes for forest birds in the region are at risk due to this type of policy, and more than half of the migratory species that pass through there have more than a quarter of their population in areas threatened by drug trafficking.

“We were really surprised by the spatial overlap between important bird landscapes and areas that are expected to become more conducive to drug trafficking,” Professor Amanda Rodewald, director of the Center for Bird Population Studies at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and co-author of the study, said in a call. “By leveraging two existing data sets, we were able, for the first time, to understand how vulnerable some of these forest birds, whether resident or migratory, are to drug trafficking movements.”

What the expert is referring to is that, to find this not-so-logical relationship, they superimposed two layers of data. The first were from a previous study that had been carried out by another of the authors, geographer Nicholas Magliocca, from the University of Alabama, estimating which landscapes are most attractive to drug traffickers and where they would choose to move after being intervened by some anti-drug activity. “Here it is important to clarify that this data is not about drug cultivation, but about its routes. The suitability for choosing these spaces is done through the lens of drug trafficking and not from the perspective of earth sciences or ecology,” explains Rodewald.

Once they had that initial map on the table, they cross-referenced it with the information from the database of EBirda global platform where both scientists and citizens upload their bird observations. It allows them to record, with considerable precision, where each species lives. The countries they focused on were Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, with an emphasis on anti-drug interventions that occurred between 2007 and 2018, and they identified 196 species of birds that at some point live there, whether they were resident or migratory.

Honduran Navy officers patrol the Patuca River ecosystem in search of signs of drug trafficking, in 2012. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

They were able to find that one in five species that migrate to Central America in the winter have more than half of their population in areas that will become more attractive for drug trafficking after a peak of police repression to seize cocaine. And that, for species such as the golden-cheeked warbler (Dendroica chrysoparia, federally endangered in the United States, and the golden-winged warblers (Vermivora chrysoptera) and the Philadelphia vireos (Vireo philadelphicus), the figure rises to 90% and 70% respectively.

“Our biggest message with this publication is that we cannot address social problems, such as drug trafficking, in a vacuum, because they can have unforeseen environmental consequences,” explains the Cornell University professor. “Current anti-drug policy strategies, largely driven by the United States, focus on the supply side, intercepting traffickers. By doing this, what is being created is a dynamic that is pushing them into increasingly remote forest areas that are highly important both for species conservation and for indigenous populations.”

The study therefore emphasizes that other, more local policies are needed, such as strengthening institutions that monitor deforestation and guaranteeing land rights to indigenous and rural communities. Attacking illegal drug routes has not been enough for 40 years and has instead driven deforestation. In addition, as this research proves, it threatens birds that migrate or reside in the forests of Central America. Many of them are part of the five great forests of Mesoamerica, such as the Moskitia in Nicaragua and Honduras, Indio Maíz-Tortuguero in Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and the Talamanca region in Costa Rica and Panama.

“This intersection between social issues, human health, well-being and biodiversity conservation is increasingly in focus,” concludes Rodewald. “It is something that is explored in the Global Biodiversity Framework agreed in Montreal (Canada) and that will continue to be discussed in Cali.” The conversations will continue at the COP16 on biodiversity being held in Colombia, a country that has undoubtedly experienced the relationship between drug trafficking, nature and human life from the deepest and most painful of its roots.