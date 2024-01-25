Birds | According to Karjalainen, the police shot a puffin in Joensuu, it could have been an error of judgment

An extraordinary number of puffin sightings have now been made.

in Finland several puffin sightings have been made within a week. According to Karjalainen, the life of one puffin ended in the yard of a private house in Joensuu, when the police went to shoot the bird.

Karelian according to Joensuu, a woman living in Karsiko saw a young puffin born last summer in the yard of her detached house on Tuesday. The woman and her son watched and photographed the bird and wanted to save it. They called the police, and the officers who came shot the puffin to the shock of the residents of the house.

Eastern Finland's police told Karjalainen that the police had made an assessment of the bird's condition, and that it would not have taken to its wings again. According to the police, the injured bird should be euthanized to avoid suffering.

Bird watchers executive director of the national umbrella organization Bird Life Finland Aki Arkiomaa tells HS that there should be more information about the case to determine if the police did the right thing.

According to Arkiomaa, it is unclear what condition the bird has been in and on what basis the police have decided that the bird must be euthanized and not taken for treatment.

“If the bird has been externally damaged to the extent that treatment cannot fix it, killing it is certainly justified, but if there is no outwardly noticeable issue, it should have been taken for treatment,” says Arkiomaa.

One possibility, according to Arkiomaa, is that the police have misinterpreted the bird's behavior. A puffin is an ocean bird that, after falling into the snow, cannot fly off the ground itself.

“If it has run away from the police with its wings, have the police in that situation interpreted that it is somehow damaged, no matter how viable and cheerful it is. In that situation, of course, it was a completely wrong assessment of the bird's condition”, says Arkiomaa and emphasizes that in such a situation you should call an expert and ask for an assessment.

He thinks about whether the police have enough information about the people taking care of the birds locally.

in Finland according to Bird Life, a total of four puffin sightings have been made within a week. In addition to Joensuu, another puffin was found in North Karelia this week, on Monday in Kontiolahti. The puffin in question was taken into care and has been doing well.

Two other observations were made in Lapland. The puffin found in the crash was released in the Arctic Ocean, and the puffin found in Savukoski was sent for treatment.

According to Arkiomaa, puffins fly from the Arctic Ocean to Finland from time to time, but now there are more sightings than usual.

“That many puffins in a week is indeed exceptional.”

The puffin nests on the coasts and archipelagos of Norway, Iceland, Great Britain, Greenland and Canada, among others. It is classified as endangered.

Corrected at 22:25: Bird Life's executive director's name is Aki Arkiomaa, not Ari Arkiomaa.