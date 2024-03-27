Birds | A sparrow died in a trap at the Helsinki railway station

Varpunen died on Sunday from a faulty fishing gear at the Helsinki railway station. According to VR, the purpose of the traps was not to harm the animals, but to take care of hygiene.

Helsinki a dead sparrow was found in the bird trap at the train station last Sunday. The house sparrow is classified as highly endangered in Finland and it is also a protected species.

Researcher and animal philosopher Elisa Aaltola was on his way from Helsinki to Turku on Sunday and got worried when he saw a closed trap at the train station.

“I called an animal protection activist I know to see if he could come and see if there was a bird inside. He went and found the sparrow dead,” says Aaltola.

The purpose of the trap is to catch the bird alive so that it can be moved elsewhere. When the bird enters the pen, the hatch closes and the transmitter is activated.

of VR project manager of the main railway station Jani Jääskeläinen according to the report, it was decided to put the traps because the station's restaurant operators had been worried about the hygiene risks caused by the birds.

According to him, the traps were taken out of use at the station on Monday, a day after the dead sparrow was found.

“Of course, we didn't want to cause harm to the animals,” says Jääskeläinen.

The traps had been in use for a few weeks. Jääskeläinen cannot say whether the railway station's bird problem has worsened in the near future, but according to him, the search for solutions will continue.

“Good suggestions are welcome.”

Real Finland chief inspector of the ely center Liisa Maanpään according to the premises of the Helsinki railway station, there has not been an exemption permit for deviating from the protection regulations for protected birds according to the Nature Conservation Act.

The activity is still not necessarily against the law.

“This kind of catching birds indoors with suitable gear and releasing them into the wild is possible under the Animal Welfare Act without an exception permit according to the Nature Conservation Act,” says Maanpää.

“In that case, of course, you have to make sure that the traps are checked often enough and that there should be water available for the birds. Of course, it shouldn't happen like this, that the bird dies there,” he says.

According to Maanpää, there is no specific hour limit for checking fishing gear, but they should be checked several times a day and there should be water available in them.

The railway station of the S-pest services responsible for the traps by Lars Schauman according to which the trap in which the dead bird was found was faulty.

He says that he normally goes to release the trapped birds within a few hours.

“There is a transmitter that turns on when the trap door closes, but for some reason it didn't turn on now. I suspect that the battery has not worked,” says Schauman.

According to him, all similar sparrow traps used by the company will be taken out of use for the time being. According to Schauman, if the traps are used again, water for the birds will also be added to them.

“We will see if they are used at all anymore, and if they are, we will add water if there is such a requirement. I will call the ely center about it,” he says.

“This is the first case where the shipment has not arrived. It's unfortunate.”

Schauman estimates that in the future he will use subcontractors to remove the birds, who will catch the birds with a ring net. However, according to him, there are quite a lot of birds at the railway station and they quickly learn to go through the door and back inside.

Elisa Aaltola hopes that similar traps are not used or that they should at least be checked for birds very often. The situation is also complicated by the fact that the birds are breeding.

“If the mother is stuck in a trap or dies there, the chicks will also perish,” says Aaltola.