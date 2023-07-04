Birds | A gang of two hundred “unemployed” and teenage seagulls was frolicking in Töölönlahti park

About 200 seagulls rested in Töölönlahti park on Monday. According to the seagull researcher, the flock is not exceptional in terms of its size.

In Töölönlahti park on Monday morning, a group of about two hundred herring gulls and laughing gulls rested. HS was called by a seagull researcher Risto to Juvaste to ask why a flock of hundreds of birds roosts on the grass.

Immediately after hearing the situation, Juvaste asks if it rained in Helsinki the night before. This has indeed happened, so the researcher knows what has probably happened.

“The worms emerge from the ground early in the morning and when they are on the move, the seagulls eat their fill. What else is there to do but digest food”, says Juvaste.

“Of course, seagulls also eat what is left by people, but after the rain they go to the parks to enjoy worm meals. The food of laughing gulls in particular is mainly worms and insects.”

As birds According to Juvaste, seagulls are omnivorous generalists, but they also specialize. Some go to landfills and others look for food in the sea.

Juvaste has been involved in a study carried out in Ostrobothnia, which investigated the diet of seagulls. It turned out that the seagulls in the area missed the sea food and went on a foraging trip to the fur farms in the area.

“They also always flew each to their own specific shelter. The birds ate there, even if it was 50 kilometers away,” says Juvaste.

“If you think about Helsinki, an individual can specialize in being on duty at the nose of a certain pole, for example. Others may watch where others congregate. When food is found, suddenly dozens of seagulls are there, even if at first there were only a few looking for it.”

For its size A flock of 200 individuals is not exceptional, and neither is the fact that different species of seagulls thrive together. Birds gather together to get protection and safety from, for example, chicken hawks, which can be seen even in cities.

What is more special is that the seagulls’ nesting season is not over yet.

According to Juvaste’s assessment, it is probably a litter consisting of premature birds or birds whose nesting has failed.

“It could be largely a gang of teenagers or parents whose nest has been destroyed. If that happens and the birds’ hormones are still raging, they will make a new nest.”

Seagulls usually lay three eggs, but there are one or two in a nest. According to Juvaste, these nests and the last chicks can still be seen on the islets until the end of July.

Young seagulls are dark brown and the white-brown individuals are probably last year’s chicks. Seagulls do not breed until the third or fourth summer. At its age, the plumage may still have a bit of brown, but it’s not noticeable from a distance.

The birds in the videos have gray plumage, so according to Juvaste, it is a group consisting of youth and “unemployed”.

“There are no chicks to feed, so it can be just fine. Nestlings don’t have time. They immediately fly to the nest site and guard their chicks,” he says and laughs.

Seagulls thrive in cities these days, as their nests are often destroyed outside them.

“There are four-legged enemies, and out in the open, the sea eagle might be king. That’s why they have come to nest on the roofs of the city for shelter.”

Correction 4 July 2023 at 10:54: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the story, there was not a group of two hundred gray gulls and laughing gulls in Töölönlahti park, but a group of two hundred herring gulls and laughing gulls.