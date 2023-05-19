Nintendo has announced the next batch of Game Boy Advance titles for its Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

On May 26th, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will get their hands on Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3.

In Super Mario Advance, players are tasked with launching a load of vegetables and other items at their enemies, in order to reign victorious. This is the Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario Bros. 2 – the game that introduced the world to Nintendo’s pink, bow wearing, anthropomorphic dinosaur, Birdo. Birdo is a bit of a favorite here at Eurogamer, and you can find out more about her in our article dedicated to the Nintendo icon here.

Game Boy Advance – May 2023 Game Updates – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Joining Super Mario Advance, we have Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2. This game once again sees Bowser acting as Bowser does, and generally being up to no good. This time, he has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario, Luigi and Yoshi to stop him. In a rather nice turn up for the books, you can actually play as Luigi for this entire adventure if you so wish.

Lastly for this batch of games, we have Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3. Nintendo promises “colourful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore” with this addition. This is the GBA version of the Super NES game which saw the introduction of Baby Mario-someone Nintendo warns him is very cute, but “a total crybaby”.

Do any of these upcoming Nintendo Switch Online additions take your fancy?