If you are a fan of the anime series BIRDIE WINGthen you might be happy to discover that VIVERSE And WOWOW Technology have announced the arrival of a video game for Nintendo Switch dedicated, which will bear the name BIRDIE WING: Girls’ Golf Story. This is a digital-only title, which will debut on eShop from the June 15.

Inside it will be proposed some game modes, including one Story Mode which will retrace the events of the anime and a Free Mode where you can play games freely without having to keep up with the plot.

Below you can admire the launch trailer and a gallery of images dedicated to the game!

BIRDIE WING: Girls’ Golf Story – Trailer

Source: VIVERSE, WOWWOW Technology Street Gematsu