We had the opportunity to test a product that is not common in homes, but particularly useful with the arrival of the beautiful season and the awakening of nature. The Birdfy Feeder It is an intelligent bird feeder, equipped with high definition camera and solar panelideal for both birdwatchers and the simply curious. After a few weeks of use, we are ready to share our in-depth experience.

Birdfy Feeder, the packaging

Inside the package all the individual elements fit together perfectlyso much so that in relatively small dimensions we find many components, everything needed to assemble Birdy Feeder and install it wherever you want.

The box that arrived with the product

The packaging was a little damaged due to transport, but inside all the components were perfectly packed and there was nothing damaged.

In addition to the roof, the perch and the feeder with the camera, which make up the central body of the product, there are screws and brackets to adapt it wherever you want. I personally put it on the terrace, leaning in a sheltered area, but the company has foreseen practically all possible alternatives:

Wall mounting: thanks to the drilling template included in the package, just place it on the wall and drill. There are both screws and anchors to insert into the wall, as well as the bracket to attach the product to.

Installation on the tree: A black strap and mounting bracket are included in the package, which will remain fixed on the tree, while the Birdfy Feeder can be easily attached and removed for cleaning.

Installation on a shelf: here too there is a drilling template and the bracket, with different holes depending on the use.

Tripod installation: the adapter included in the package allows you to mount the product on any tripod.

Installation on a pole: thanks to the pipe clips included in the package (two large and two small) it is possible to adapt the product to any pipe, even a gutter.

The manufacturer deserves a round of applause for providing so many options in the original packaging, to meet every need and possibly allow the feeder to be moved if necessary.

Some of the contents inside the Birdfy Feeder boxes

Design and features

The Birdfy Feeder is distinguished by a robust and colorful designalthough not particularly camouflaged, thanks to the white and light blue colours.

Birdfy Feeder in its position on the terrace

One of the most interesting aspects is its commitment to sustainability: It is made of 20% recycled ABS materials, promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle. In addition, the solar panel model ensures continuous operation thanks to solar energy, eliminating the need for traditional batteries and reducing environmental impact. Even without the solar panel, the built-in battery has demonstrated remarkable durability, increasing from 100% to 85% after two weeks of use.

Made in solid and FSC certified plasticthe device is weatherproof with an IP65 rating, making it suitable for the most difficult weather conditions. During our testing period it only had to face one storm, but we were still able to evaluate its resistance to heavy rain, which did not damage any of its components at all. We also applaud the modular design that allows you to easily disassemble the base and other components for easy maintenance and cleaning.

Equipped with a 1080p high definition camera and color night vision, the Birdfy Feeder captures crisp detail both day and night.

Day vision Night vision

It is equipped with an advanced motion sensor which uses passive infrared (PIR) detection technology, which detects the heat emitted by birds, thus distinguishing between natural movements and those caused by inanimate objects, such as leaves blowing in the wind. This significantly reduces false alarms and ensures that only relevant movements are recorded.

I have to say that this system is very sensitive and it activated once for the neighbor’s car that passed through the garden filmed by the feeder and of course it activated for all our tests, even though we have not yet had the pleasure of having visitors in our feeder.

When the sensor detects motion, the Birdfy Feeder automatically starts recording a short high definition video (1080p). This allows you to capture unique and detailed moments of the birds as they approach and feed at the feeder and the recorded videos are saved to the app, allowing users to review them at any time.

In addition to video recording, the system sends real-time notifications to the app on the user’s smartphone. This way, you can immediately know when a bird visits the feeder, without having to constantly check the device. This feature is especially useful for those who want to monitor bird visits in real time. Of course, through the settings you can adjust the motion sensor, set the recording duration and enable or disable notifications.

Unfortunately, we were unable to test the built-in AI that can recognize more than 6,000 bird species, but we plan to update the review in the future.

A look at the application

The Birdfy Feeder companion app is intuitive and easy to use, designed to enhance your birding experience and available for iOS and Android devices. The app allows you to manage and monitor the smart feeder directly from your smartphone.

I found it particularly interesting that you can share images across the community, which provide a fascinating glimpse into the variety of birds that visit feeders around the world, allowing users to compare and discuss their observations.