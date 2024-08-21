Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Bird Rage | A dead goose, gloves and your hands were found in the bay – "The city is out of its mind"

August 21, 2024
Bird Rage | A dead goose, gloves and your hands were found in the bay – “The city is out of its mind”
“If the goose issue is brought under control, the bird rage will also ease”, believes city councilor Jani Wallenius.

Lahten The white-cheeked geese roosting in Pikku-Vesijärvi park have raised unprecedented avian fury in Lahti residents, say bird defenders.

According to white-cheeked goose lovers, people kick and stone geese, set dogs on them, and intentionally run over them with cars, electric scooters, or bicycles.

