Edgar Allan Poe was buried in the Baltimore Cemetery, in a humble grave topped by a block of stone where No. 80 could be read. Over the years, his remains were exhumed to be buried in another nearby tomb, more ornamental and colorful, where a funeral monument was erected in his memory.

In the original grave site a headstone with a crow carved on the stone was placed; an allegory that identified the writer with his most popular poem: The raven, where a talking raven appears to a man broken by grief at the loss of his beloved.

With a bang I opened the door,

and with soft beating of wings, he entered

a majestic raven

of the holy days gone.

Since the world is world, there is no story where this bird has not appeared as a bird of ill omen. Messenger of bad news, representative of misfortune, the raven is always identified with death due to the close relationship it has with it. A relationship that goes beyond the mythological dimension and that reaches the scientific dimension for being the ravens birds of superior intelligence.

They get to spin so fine that in Japan they leave nuts on the zebra crossings when the traffic lights turn red, and the cars are stopped. In this way, when the traffic light turns green, the cars resume their march crushing the nuts with the wheels, Work done for the crows that collect them when the traffic light turns red again and the cars stop again. David Attenborough talked about it in a documentary.

As cunning as they are spiteful, crows can also show generosity. An example is an 8-year-old girl, Gabi Mann, from Seattle, who made the news five years ago as the friend of the crows. Gabi had been feeding the crows for several years, sharing their snacks with them when she went to school. The crows, in gratitude, gave her small pieces of costume jewelery and things like buttons, nuts and other shiny objects that they carried in their beaks.

With these examples we can speculate about a common consciousness between humans and ravens that would have taken place millions of years ago. In fact, we share skills and perfidies with them. Without going further, in a study published a few years ago it was shown that crows had quantitative criteriaIn other words, their neural networks are activated with the numeric in a way similar to ours when the data is represented mathematically.

Despite lacking a cerebral cortex, and that its structure is not as complex as the one that supports our neural circuitry, the brain of ravens is capable of functioning in a similar way to ours. Mathematical skills, along with the articulation of language, have made the raven as close to human nature as primates or dolphins can be.

Although Edgar Allan Poe was unaware of current scientific studies, when he published his poem in 1845 he sensed the intelligence of this bird that is always the first to make an appearance when someone is about to die. For something, and not by chance, the American writer placed it on the bust of Pallas Athena that the protagonist of the poem had on the lintel of his door. A raven perched and motionless on the bust of the goddess of wisdom and science; a bird like the one carved in stone that heralds an empty grave in the Baltimore Cemetery.

