Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – The horse “Bird” was crowned by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, as the champion of the fourth half of 2200 meters, which was held yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Track, and it consisted of six runs devoted to purebred Arabian and hybrid horses.

The 5-year-old horse, descended from the descendants of TH Ritchie, shone with a remarkable picture when it captured the title of the game under the supervision of Eric Limartnell and led by Fabrice Veron, half-length ahead of “Beshara Al-Rif”, recording a time of 2:33:48 minutes.

Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah’s horses, under the supervision of Ernest Ortel, and the Oshi Crown’s leadership, achieved double, through the Persians «AF Dramatic» in the first half for a distance of 1600 meters, ahead of a head difference from the «Dixy Honer» with a recorded time of 1:44:11 minutes.

This was followed by the easy victory of the newcomer “F Al-Ajaj” in the second half of 1400 meters, where the gray foal, descended from the offspring of “AF Al-Bahr”, outperformed “Morouj” by 3 lengths, crossing the distance in a time of 1:33:25 minutes.

And the “incentives” of Salem Ali Murshid Al Marar, under the supervision of Abu Bakr Dawood and the leadership of Connor Beasley, won the Al Wathba Stallions Cup under the auspices of the Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival, brilliantly and ably. 27 minutes.

Al-Jawad, “Warsan Agent” for Warsan Stables, under the supervision of Jackie Wickham, continued his series of good performances when he achieved his second successive victory, led by knight Richard Mullen in the fifth half for a distance of 2,200 meters, beating a neck difference from “Abahi”, recording 2:31:00 minutes.

The horse “Sun of Normandy” by Muhammad Dhiab Al Mazrouei, under the supervision of Ahmed bin Harmash, and led by Fernando Jara, succeeded in achieving his first victory in his 15th attempt, beating the first candidate, “Blue Sovereign”, by a neck difference, recording a time of 2:30:82 minutes.