Bird flu has reached Antarctica, one of the last bird flu-free regions in the world. This could trigger a first-degree environmental disaster.

Cambridge – Antarctica’s wildlife is facing grave danger as bird flu has reached Bird Island. Until now, the Arctic, along with Australia and Oceania, were considered the only regions in the world that had not yet been infected with the pathogen. The one found H5N1 variant of bird flu could cause significant damage to this still untouched ecosystem, explained the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), a Cambridge-based United Kingdom polar research organization.

Bird flu in Antarctica: In other areas it caused mass deaths

The pathogen is said to have come to the island via skuas. They are called brown skuas and commute between South America and Antarctica. The animals probably took the pathogen with them when they returned to the Arctic from their last migration.

The particularly virulent variant H5N1 has been raging since autumn 2021 and has caused mass deaths in Africa and America. Millions of seabirds and tens of thousands of sea lions have died on the coast of South America. At the beginning of autumn in September, the pathogen was also detected on the Galapagos Islands, and since then the infection has apparently spread to the entire continent, reports the University of California science.org.

Antarctica was long considered one of the last regions without bird flu, but now the pathogen has been detected there too. (Symbolic image) © Werner Scheurer/dpa

Wildlife in Antarctica threatened by bird flu: home to 100 million seabirds

In addition to around 100 million seabirds that breed in Antarctica, it is also home to five species of penguins (Emperor, Chinstrap, Golden-crested, Gentoo and Adelie). Recently it was Thanks to satellites, an unknown penguin colony was discovered in Antarctica. But six seal species (Weddell, Ross, fur and crabeater seals, leopard seals and southern elephant seals) also live in the Arctic, explains the nature conservation organization ProWildlife.

“Bird flu could trigger a first-degree environmental catastrophe in Antarctica,” fears marine biologist Ralf Sonntag at an Antarctic conference. The researcher therefore demands: “It is all the more important to create a network of protected areas in the Southern Ocean in order to eliminate further stress factors such as fishing and pollution for penguins, seals and other inhabitants of the Antarctic.”

Environmental disaster Antarctica: climate crisis and bird flu threaten unique wildlife

The region has already been hit hard by the consequences of the climate crisis, as not enough ice forms in Antarctica even in winter. But there is currently still resistance from some countries to the creation of new protected areas, especially China and Russia.

“In view of the new threat posed by bird flu, it is even more important that Russia and China give up their previous blockade and agree to the new protected areas. “It is now more important than ever to eliminate as many stress factors as possible, otherwise things will be difficult for the unique wildlife of the Antarctic,” warns Sonntag.

There is also a risk of the disease in this country. Experts warn that bird flu is also causing mass deaths on the Wadden Sea could lead.

