Bird flu | Thousands of little birds have died from bird flu in Norway

Bird flu kills waterfowl not only in Finland but also in Northern Norway. Thousands of dead birds have been collected in Vadsø.

Bird flu has killed thousands of birds in Finnmark, Norway, reports the Norwegian public broadcasting company NRK.

Thousands of dead birds have been collected in Vadsø, north of the Finnish capital, since last Thursday.

Most of the infected are small kajavas, which are endangered due to their endangered classification. They are gull-like birds that look like young little gulls.

On Monday there were dead birds on monday picking up three Vadsø municipality employees. They collected about 1,000 dead birds during the day. However, the number of sick birds is greater than this, as it is impossible to find all the dead birds.

NRK’s ​​pictures show how workers dressed in protective clothing lift dead birds into bags.

Workers collecting birds describe to NRK that the number of dead is constantly increasing. The birds that are still alive are already staying among their dead companions.

“It feels like we’re just making room for new ones [kuoleville]” says the one who collected the dead birds Glenn Terje Kostamo.

During the weekend, dead birds were collected in the area of ​​1,600. In addition on Tuesday 1,500 new deaths were reported.

Bird flu there have also been birds killed elsewhere in northern Norway, but the situation in Vadsø is the worst. Mayor of Vadsø Wenche Pedersen according to which it is unclear how to proceed with the epidemic.

According to him, the municipality’s decision-makers make a daily summary of the situation. However, according to Pedersen, there is still work to be done for a long time.