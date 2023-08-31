Bird flu | This is what is known about the disease situation now – Live broadcast from the Food Agency’s information conference in progress

The Food Agency, the Regional Administration Agency and THL are monitoring the development of the bird flu situation in Finland. HS will show the Food Agency’s press conference live at 10:30.

Authorities follow the spread of pathogenic bird flu in Finland by different means. The purpose is to stay on the map of the possible transformation and spread of the virus in fur farms.

However, a lot of information is still being exhausted, as it takes time for sampling and the start of extensive inspections.

HS found out what kind of information the authorities collect and how.

How do the authorities monitor the bird flu situation?

Publicly The Food Agency shares information on the number and locations of fur farms where bird flu has been found. Corresponding information is shared about wild birds that died from bird flu. Information on the number of euthanized shelter animals is also public.

In addition, the Food Agency collects data from disease centers for official use, says the head of the department Terhi Laaksonen From the Food Agency.

Information for the registers is obtained, among other things, by the regional veterinarian of the regional administrative office. He collects information about the number of animals in the shelter, the symptoms of the animals and the protection against diseases. The shelter’s connections to other shelters will also be clarified.

In addition, the nurseries under surveillance must send a weekly mortality report to the regional administrative agency.

The samples collected by the authority from fur farms and their analysis play an essential role in monitoring the bird flu situation. The Food Agency has the main responsibility for this.

“ More Finnish samples than usual have been sent to the EU reference laboratory in Italy.

The Food Agency monitors the presence of the virus but also the possible transformation of the virus. Because the virus has spread to mink farms this summer, more Finnish samples than usual have been sent to the EU’s reference laboratory in Italy, Laaksonen says. The Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale delle Venezie laboratory compares the sequencing data of virus samples sent from different countries, i.e. the genetic information of the virus. The Food Agency will be informed of any unusual findings. The Finnish Food Agency also shares the information with the scientific community.

From which nurseries are samples collected?

From July samples have been collected from animal shelters from which the authorities have been notified of a symptomatic or dead animal. In addition, samples have been collected from farms where avian influenza is suspected, for example due to connections with breeding grounds.

Food Agency has told that they will start monitoring all approximately 400 fur farms in Finland at the beginning of September. In the meantime, guidelines will be drawn up on what is to be checked at the nurseries.

“The instructions will also tell you what samples to take from which species, how to calm the animals for sampling and how to protect yourself during sampling,” says Laaksonen.

First up are the mink farms. There are about 130 of them in Finland. The samples should be examined by the end of October before the start of the leather season. Leathering means killing an animal and removing the skin for sale.

Mink farms are inspected first, as it is known that bird flu and influenza can mix in mink.

After this, similar monitoring will be started at fox and raccoon kennels.

What is inspected at the nurseries?

Animal testing

In summer samples began to be taken from the carcasses of fur animals to monitor the transformation of the virus. The owner of the shelter has either been able to send the samples to the authorities or the municipality’s veterinarian has collected the samples.

So far, the pathological examinations have been carried out in Seinäjoki, but in the future, dead animals can also be opened in other laboratories of the Food Agency.

“Tissue samples are taken in a pathological examination. A lot of bird flu virus can be found, especially in the brains of fur animals, if there is one to be found,” says Matti Nyberg. He is a county veterinarian and the head of the environmental healthcare unit at the Regional Administration Office of Western and Central Finland (avi).

“ “We most urgently need information on whether the infection that was circulating in the shelter has disappeared from the shelter or remained there.”

In addition, follow-up sampling is carried out at those shelters from which part of the animals have been ordered to be euthanized or no animals have been ordered to be euthanized at all.

“We most urgently need information on whether the infection that was circulating in the shelter has disappeared from the shelter or remained there,” says Laaksonen.

If a single positive test is found in the monitoring, the animals can be ordered to be euthanized. If the tests are negative, follow-up sampling is continued. The Food Agency does not yet know how long follow-up sampling should continue and whether it is necessary to do it in all nurseries.

September in the extensive inspections that start at the beginning, antibody tests are also started. The purpose is to get information on how many shelters have had bird flu without symptoms.

Samples go to the shelter to be taken either by the municipal veterinarian or the county veterinarian. An authorized inspector may also be present.

In addition to the carcasses of dead animals, blood samples are also taken for testing for possible antibodies.

Animal feed testing and inspection of living conditions

For fur animals feed is fed. Because of bird flu, feed does not need to be separately inspected or tested, says Laaksonen. It is more important to check the disease protection of shelters for fur animals and whether birds and other animals can access the food offered to shelter animals.

In April, the Finnish Food Agency expressed its concern about the weak level of disease protection in fur farms.

At the moment, in many animal shelters, the passage of harmful animals such as birds and rodents to the feed processing facilities, the structures of the shelters and the feed that is served has not been properly prevented.

This is tackled with inspections, says avin Matti Nyberg.

“Therefore, there is a consensus that the access of birds to the feeding boards of the shade houses and onto the cages should be prevented.”

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is preparing an additional regulation to the current law on animal husbandry. The purpose of the supplementary regulation is to specify the requirements for protective measures in fur farms.

“ “Birds must be prevented from entering the feeding boards of the shade houses and on top of the cages.”

Food Agency already recommended in April that the area of ​​the fur farm should be made as least attractive to birds as possible. The feed should be protected during storage and the number of rodents should be reduced with a trap and the cleanliness of the area should be enhanced. For example, feed that has ended up on the ground must be regularly cleaned up.

Due to the bird flu situation, the Food Agency does not recommend driving manure away from the shelter until the situation calms down.

The Food Agency recommends keepers, employees and potential visitors to follow good hand hygiene and use protective equipment and work shoes.

It is still unclear how hygiene can be measured in practice with inspection visits. However, it is possible that the Food Agency may instruct shelters to disinfect the premises, among other things.

Handling of dead animals

Usually in fur farms located in remote areas, animal carcasses and stillborn chicks may be buried in the ground or delivered to an approved landfill.

At the end of July, the Food Agency instructed that due to the bird flu situation, sick animals should be isolated from others or euthanized, but not moved independently from the shelter. Carcasses should be kept in the freezer and wait for instructions from the authority on disposal.

The decision to kill animals at a fur farm is made by the Food Agency. The municipality’s supervising veterinarian supervises the execution of the termination. He also takes and packs samples and supervises the condition, cleanliness and disinfection of transport equipment. He also supervises the loading of euthanized animals into shipping containers.

Most of the animals ordered to be euthanized transported for disposal For Honkajoki Oy’s animal waste recycling facility located in Kankaanpää.

What is the bird flu situation at the moment?

Bird flu infection was confirmed in 25 shelters by the end of August. Termination decisions have been made at 14 shelters, of which nine were ordered to euthanize all the animals and five were ordered to euthanize some of the animals. 11 shelters were left only for monitoring.

There are about 400 fur farms in Finland, which are estimated to have about 1.3 million fur animals.

How is people’s illness monitored?

Bird flu transformation and the threat of a pandemic haunts the background, if the prevailing situation is not brought under control.

Head of the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) infectious disease control and vaccinations unit Anna Katz stresses that at the moment bird flu is weakly contagious to humans. There have been no cases of bird flu infection in humans in Finland.

Because of this, there is no national benchmark for monitoring people’s morbidity. The role of THL, which focuses on protecting people’s health, is mainly instructive and supportive of other authorities in the current situation.

“We already instructed the health care in the summer to also pay attention to non-specific symptoms such as neurological symptoms,” says Katz.

“However, it should be noted that ordinary citizens should not be worried. Dead birds should not be touched. However, the risks are at a very different level in that situation than in fur farms, where there are many animals and the virus is spreading.”