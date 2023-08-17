Bird flu | The simultaneous spread of seasonal and bird flu would be “a particularly undesirable situation”, says THL’s Otto Helve

According to experts, the collision of seasonal human flu and bird flu should be avoided due to the emergence of a new variant.

Human The simultaneous spread of seasonal flu and bird flu is “a particularly undesirable situation”, says the head of the Department of Health and Safety at the Norwegian Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) Otto Helve.

Also professor of zoonotic virology Olli Vapalahti From the University of Helsinki on Thursday in the morning of Yle, that the collision of viruses should be avoided.

The flu season typically starts in late autumn. In Finland, infections caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza have been found in fur farms in the summer, and in the past also in birds.

Helve clarifies that the risk of simultaneous infection of two viruses applies especially to animals.

Bird viruses are not easily transmitted to humans because it is difficult for bird viruses to enter the cells of the upper respiratory tract of humans. However, ferrets such as minks are very susceptible to bird flu viruses. In addition, a marten can also get infected with influenza from a human. Simultaneous infections could enable the development of a new variant.

“In this scenario, the possibility that the virus becomes contagious between people is considerable [nykyistä tilannetta] higher”, says Helve.

It is also possible for a person to catch bird flu from an animal and pass it on to another animal.

Bird flu is already known to have mutated in fur farms in Finland. However, it is a long way from the detection of individual mutations to the development of a virus that is contagious between people, Vapalahti commented to HS on Wednesday.

According to Helve, the mutating of parts of the virus is a worrying trend. The observed development emphasizes the idea that the collision of bird flu and human flu should be avoided.

Here, according to Helve, the most important means is to protect those who work in fur farms.

Helve does not take a position on whether the current protective measures are sufficient. The Finnish Food Agency instructs fur farms in the matter.

Until now, the Food Agency has examined influenza virus samples from fur farms on a risk basis, i.e. in cases of suspected infection. This week, the Food Agency said that all approximately 400 fur farms in Finland will be inspected due to the risk of influenza.

Helve considers systematic testing a good decision.

“We need information from the farms so we know if they are [nykyiset] actions affected. Both THL and the Food Agency are following the matter closely.”

On the other hand, testing is neither easy nor quick. Testing is hampered by, among other things, the lack of resources. The Food Agency has said that extensive inspections are carried out by regional administration agencies’ county veterinarians and municipal veterinarians.