Bird flu | The reform of the pandemic prevention laws will still take years

Pandemics the relevant laws will be inadequate if a serious pandemic hits Finland in the next few years.

The Chancellor of Justice has already stated in 2020 that separate regulations applicable in pandemic situations or a separate pandemic law would be needed in the Infectious Diseases Act. Reform work is underway, but it will take years.

The board is also currently considering what kind of regulatory changes need to be made due to the bird flu that spread widely in July.

Deputy Head of Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Taina Aaltonen says that the ministry has issued one additional regulation this summer due to bird flu. It added bird flu as an animal disease that the authorities must combat.

The decree issued by the ministry has made it possible, for example, to kill animals on fur farms.

By Monday, around 120,000 animals had been ordered to be euthanized.

Aaltonen according to the EU and Finnish regulation is quite sufficient to treat bird flu.

“The only shortcoming that has been talked about so far is that the regulations of the ministry could regulate more precisely the biosecurity requirements of nurseries.”

This can also be done on the basis of current legislation, but tightening also requires a ministerial decree. With a decree, for example, the ministry can supplement and specify the law, but not change it.

Aaltonen says that the EU has generally regulated the biosecurity of fur farms. According to the regulation, production animal farms are responsible for biosecurity.

However, some of the Finnish nurseries have been so open that the birds have been able to enter them quite freely.

Aaltonen says that the EU regulations are quite complex, and the rules are not necessarily well known in the stables.

“It might be appropriate for biosecurity to be specified with more detailed national legislation, so that it could be better monitored and what is expected of nurseries be more precise.”

He says bird flu is likely on the wane now that the laughing gulls are flying south. The disease has been most prevalent in laughter logs.

“The regulations will start to be prepared for next year, when the laughing logs come back here,” says Aaltonen.

“However, bird flu has also been found in birds other than laughing gulls, and the sick laughing gulls stay here, so we can’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet,” says the head of the Food Agency’s unit Shirpa Kivirusu.

He says that stricter regulations for the protection of fur farms could have made it more difficult for the disease to spread to the fur farms, but that would also have required supervision. “It should be remembered that avian flu was only declared a preventable animal disease by decree on July 17.”

Corona pandemic during this time, the government ran into the constitution and the shortcomings of the legislation when it tried to find ways to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

It was particularly difficult to find ways to limit the travel of larger groups of people to Finland and to quarantine groups.

Sanna Marini (sd) the government decided that the Infectious Diseases Act requires a more extensive overhaul so that it would be logical and usable in as many situations as possible.

During the corona pandemic, several temporary changes were made to the law, but none of them are valid anymore.

If a large deadly pandemic contagious among people would hit Finland now, the laws are pretty much the same as when the corona pandemic started. If the treatment of the pandemic required legal changes, they would have to be tailored to the situation – just as was done during the corona pandemic.

“In general, it can be said that pandemics are quite rare. And each of them is somehow different from the previous ones. Some kind of tailoring to suit the situation would certainly always have to be done,” says the head of the Safety and Health Department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Taneli Puumalainen.

A cougar according to the Infectious Diseases Act, however, gives quite good operating powers, even if the bird flu spreads to some extent to people.

“The law gives pretty good powers for the quarantine of exposed people and the isolation of those exposed, as well as research and treatment,” says Puumalainen.

“On the other hand, there is no authority if a larger group should be quarantined. The law does work if individual people get sick with bird flu. There are about a thousand such cases known in the world over a period of 30 years.”

Puumalainen says that there will certainly be new subtypes of the coronavirus this winter as well. However, he considers it unlikely that it would be reclassified as a universally dangerous disease.

According to Puumalainen, the new government has not yet set a timetable for reforming the Infectious Diseases Act.

“This is not fast like that. The Infectious Diseases Act was renewed in 2016, and it took six years. Now it’s definitely faster.”

The reform belongs to the Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) to the responsibility. His cabinet says that the working group preparing the infectious disease law will be appointed in the fall.

In the corona pandemic the government even resorted to the emergency law, which is supposed to protect the population in times of emergency.

It was the first time that the powers of the currently valid Emergency Act were put into use. Marin’s government also started the reform of the Emergency Act.

Preparation of the Emergency Act began in February 2022. At that time, the starting point was that the new law would be submitted to parliament in the fall of 2025.

Petteri Orpon According to the (kok) government’s government program, the preparation will continue, but no new schedule has been given.

