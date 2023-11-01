Bird flu | The Finnish Food Agency abolishes the bird flu transmission zone – “There is no more infection pressure”

The Food Agency is abolishing the infection zone established to prevent the spread of bird flu and dismantling the disease protection regulations. Disease control measures are still continuing in the fur farms.

Food Agency abolishes the infection zone established to prevent the spread of bird flu, including its extensions. At the same time, the disease protection regulations for poultry farms will be dismantled.

The agency informs about it in its announcement.

The infection zone was established in July. Now, the agency estimates that wild birds no longer pose such an increased risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza spreading to poultry and other captive birds that maintenance of an infection zone is necessary.

“As an authority, we no longer have a reason to maintain the zone. The situation has eased and there is no longer a similar infection pressure”, says the head of the unit Shirpa Kivirusu From the Food Agency.

Catchment zone covered the provinces of Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta, Etelä Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia, as well as the provinces of Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa and Päijät-Häme.

It has been forbidden to keep poultry and other captive birds outside in the area of ​​the infected zone. The ban has also applied to venues engaged in organic production

In addition, when moving around the premises, you have to wear only the protective clothing used in those premises and change your footwear when entering and leaving the premises.

From August since 2010, only four cases of bird flu caused by the highly pathogenic H5N1 type have been found in wild birds in the transmission zone. Individual cases have been found outside the zone.

Mass deaths of laughing gulls, which were considered worrisome, have no longer been observed. Now the laughing gulls have already moved from Finland to their wintering grounds.

According to Kiviruusu, it is possible that the situation will become worrying again in the spring. This is why disease protection must be taken care of in the future as well.

A total of 33 cases of infection in wild birds have been confirmed in Finland this year during the bird flu epidemic caused by the H5N1 type. In addition, the disease has been found in 31 fur farms. The measures to control the disease are still continuing at the fur farms.

In the fall, the Finnish Food Agency inspects all fur farms for bird flu. Inspections are not affected by the abolition of catchment zones.