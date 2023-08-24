Bird flu | Strong support from Ostrobothnia MPs for fur farming: “If it suddenly hatches, it’s very cruel”

HS asked the members of parliament in the Vaasa electoral district their thoughts on the future of the fur farm. Only one would be willing to deny it.

Vaasa MPs elected from the constituency strongly support the fur farm, according to HS’s call round.

HS asked the 12 MPs of the constituency about the future of the fur farm, which got into trouble due to bird flu. There are a total of 16 MPs in the electoral district, but four of them could not be reached despite several attempts.

Few of the MPs contacted were willing to think about the industry’s future prospects or speculate on how fur farmers should be supported if the industry were to end.

Some also did not want to comment on the protection of fur farms from birds and said they trusted the authorities in the matter.

Of representatives many emphasized on several occasions that fur farming is a legal business. Although the industry’s situation was perceived as difficult, a large part felt that its future should be in the hands of the market, not the state. Only one representative was ready to ban fur farming.

Bird flu has spread in the summer in Finnish fur farms, where it was caught from wild birds. News Finn said on Friday August 18 that 120,000 fur animals had already been ordered to be killed.

Fear is, that minks could be infected with influenza from a person and a bird at the same time, in which case the influenza viruses could combine in the mink. In this way, a new pandemic virus may arise, which easily infects people and to which humanity has no learned immunity.

Basic Finns Mauri Peltokangas says that he hopes that the traditional industry will remain. In his opinion, the fur industry should not be made difficult.

Mauri Peltokangas

“We are talking about an industry that has been with us for a really long time and has brought good things to this country. It seems to be one of the only smaller industries that have brought us 200-250 million directly in clean import money. In other words, it’s really good,” he says.

Peltokangas considers it a problem that seagulls are given in flocks above the fur farms.

“Prevention is the word here. Of course, thinning stocks is one thing, but permission should be given to startle and shoot when there are tens of thousands of them.”

Anne Rintamäki According to (ps), it is clear that the shade houses of the fur farms, where the fur animals live, should have proper nets to protect them from birds.

“It’s a cost issue, I understand that too. But according to all common sense, it makes more sense to raise the net over the shelters than to freeze the entire stock,” he says.

If fur farming were to be banned, in Rintamäki’s opinion, it should take place during the transition period and the fur farmers should receive compensation.

“Fur farming is passed down many times in the family from one generation to the next. Strains have been bred there and efforts have been made. That if it suddenly hatches, it’s very cruel,” he says.

Also the convention Janne Jukkola says that the state could think about measures by which fur farmers who voluntarily stop their activities could get support and a new profession.

He says that he has been in contact with a few fur entrepreneurs who might give up their business voluntarily if there was a good way to do it.

“But the message that has come to me is that there is so much debt behind, that it is not possible to stop even if there is a desire,” he says.

Anders Norrback (r) feels that fur farming should not be limited as an export industry, but should be helped and developed.

Norrback considers it difficult to prevent viruses such as bird flu. In his opinion, the key is to be prepared for new viruses so that when they appear, there are ways to respond to them.

“The diversity of nature includes the fact that we have birds and we have people. New viruses appear all the time. We cannot prevent them,” he says.

The center Antti Kurvinen it is clear that the fur industry must learn from bird flu cases. Kurvinen served as Minister of Agriculture and Forestry under the former Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) in the board.

Antti Kurvinen

“It’s a serious disease and when there is a so-called zoonosis risk, that it spreads from an animal to a human, then it is necessary to act strictly,” he says.

Kurvinen reminds that the situation is also stressful for people working in the fur industry in many ways.

“Huge numbers of animals have had to be euthanized, and in practice that means that many farms will cease operations. But it is also stressful to know that there is a dangerous disease in the workplace. And homes are still close to workplaces,” he says.

Matias Mäkynen (sd) is the only one of the MPs approached by HS who would be ready to ban fur farming at some point in time. Sdp has supported a ban and a program lasting beyond the election period, which would offer fur producers retraining and employment opportunities.

Matias Mäkynen

However, in Mäkynen’s opinion, the discussion about banning is secondary, because the industry is in any case on the wane. According to him, there should be more focus on how the fur farmers manage and can move forward.

“Subsidies for retraining and supporting investment in changing shelters are absolutely necessary [toimia]. We should be creating models so that people have a genuine opportunity to change fields and make an honorable exit, and not just downgrades or bankruptcies through crises.”

Christian Democrats Peter Ostman describes the fur industry as an industry that has been in a profitability crisis for a long time. He doesn’t support banning daycare either.

He says that he is of the opinion that the fur industry has acted responsibly in reporting bird flu cases.

“I believe that the industry will consider ways to improve the situation together with the authorities and that there will be a good dialogue about what the industry could do itself.”