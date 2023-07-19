Bird flu | Pekka Siirilä noticed that the seagulls are not behaving normally – Now hundreds of carcasses have been cleaned from his home lake

Ullavanjärvi is one of the areas where bird flu has been found during the summer. The seagulls have had time to spread the disease to the nearby fur farms as well.

19.7. 20:45

Last week on Monday Pekka Siirilän the measure was full. He had already noticed before that something was wrong among the thousands of birds in Ullavanjärvi.

There were so many dead birds that it could not be explained by the usual reasons.

“On the trail of a predator, the bird’s breast meat has been eaten, but these seagulls were intact. When I visited Katiska, the seagulls also behaved strangely. They didn’t run away from people and boats like they usually do,” says Siirilä.

The forest machinery entrepreneur who lives on the shore of Ullavanjärvi, located in the southeast of Kokkola, observes nature and, in his own words, can distinguish when everything is not right. He made a report to the veterinary authorities of the city of Kokkola, who came to the place to conduct tests. Soon the cause was revealed to be highly pathogenic avian influenza, i.e. H5N1.

During the following days, dead seagulls were cleared in Ullavanjärvi by the joint efforts of the city of Kokkola and the rescue service of Central Ostrobothnia. There are hundreds of carcasses, and there have been no similar mass deaths of birds in Finland before. In addition to Central Ostrobothnia, seagull deaths caused by bird flu have been observed all over the country, at least in Lahti, Hämeenlinna and Salo.

Situation looked serious immediately upon arrival, says the hygienist veterinarian of the city of Kokkola Annukka Nikula. He himself has been there to collect seagull carcasses.

“Wild birds are sampled for bird flu immediately if there are five or more dead birds in one place.”

When it was confirmed that it was bird flu, precautionary measures were taken. The Food Agency and regional administrative agencies took the lead in the matter after the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry changed the disease classification of bird flu due to infections on fur farms. So far, bird flu has been found in five fur farms in Southern and Central Ostrobothnia. The samples from ten shelters are still being examined.

“Gulls like to hang out in fur farms in the hope of food, and for example, it’s only twenty kilometers from Ullavanjärvi to the nearest fur farm,” says Nikula.

The disease is transmitted from sick animals and their secretions. Therefore, you should not touch the carcasses, and if you bury individual birds, you must use disposable gloves and at least an FFP2 class mask.

in Ullavanjärvi the collection of carcasses continued on Wednesday, after which the situation will be monitored. It is assumed that more seagulls will die in the coming days, because the epidemic is ongoing.

Ullavanjärvi is located in the southeast part of Kokkola and thousands of seagulls nest there.

Seagulls live in large colonies, so infectious diseases spread widely. Sick birds can be recognized by the fact that they are apathetic and withdrawn, i.e. a seagull suffering from bird flu is unlikely to move around stalking people’s food portions.

Notification Pekka Siirilä says that he noticed already a year ago in the spring that more seagulls have died in special circumstances than usual. According to him, care was not taken seriously then.

Siirilä is of the opinion that seagulls have been protected too much. They pollute the waterways and cause harm to the environment with their waste.

“I don’t mind the old guy, but there are children next door. Seagulls walk in the yard and spread diseases.”