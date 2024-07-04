Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

Bird flu has been raging in Australia for several weeks. People are on alert, and in some places there is a shortage of eggs. McDonald’s is also feeling the effects.

Melbourne – Until now, Australia has been largely isolated from the rest of the world due to its worldwide poultry mortality But that is now changing: At the end of May, there was an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial poultry farm. The virus broke out in a laying hen farm in the state of Victoria in the southeast of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of animals had to be culled as a result. The last case of infection in Australia had previously occurred in 2021, also in Victoria. Since 1976, there have only been a total of eight outbreaks of HPAI influenza strains in poultry flocks Down Under. Now, however, the bird flu rampant in Australia is also causing problems for the fast food giant McDonald’s.

Bird flu in Australia leads to egg shortage: McDonald’s takes action

As Victoria is Australia’s third largest egg producer, the supply in the state has decreased by around 450,000 eggs per day. Egg producers therefore warned of a possible shortage of eggs on retail shelves. The Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) that egg prices are likely to rise in the near future.

So far, Australia has been largely spared from the globally rampant bird flu. At the end of May, however, an infection with the H7N7 subtype was reported in the state of Victoria. Now the egg stocks in Down Under are under threat – with consequences for McDonald’s. © imago/Montage

In its Australian branches, McDonald’s is now forced to limit its breakfast offerings due to bird flu and the resulting egg shortage, as the news agency AFP reported. Breakfast will only be available until 10:30 a.m. and not until 12:00 p.m. as usual, McDonald’s announced.

“Due to the current challenges in the industry, we are carefully managing the supply of eggs,” it said in a message to customers. However, McDonald’s is currently working “intensively” with its suppliers to restore normality “as quickly as possible,” the company said.

The bird flu infections in Australia are of the H7N7 subtype

In mid-June, Agriculture Today that bird flu had already spread to five poultry farms in the state of Victoria at that time. In the meantime, the bird flu virus has also spread to neighboring states.

According to authorities, it has now been detected on almost a dozen chicken farms in the Australian states of Victoria, New South Wales and the region around the capital Canberra. This is bad news for the egg stocks Down Under. According to the Australian Department of Agriculture, however, the confirmed cases of infection are not infections with the H5N1 virus variant, which is considered highly contagious.

As tests on the first case of infection in Victoria in May have already shown, the Australian cases are infected with the less contagious H7N7 subtype. Scientists explained that this virus subtype is genetically related to a virus that was previously found in wild Australian birds. However, according to the scientists, it is not related to the H5 virus. Nevertheless, H7N7 can also be transmitted to humans.

Scientists are concerned about simultaneous global bird flu cases

H7N7 caused a lot of excitement back in 2003. In the Netherlands, 89 human infections with the subtype A/H7N7 were confirmed, as was the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on its website. One case was fatal. This was a veterinarian in whom this virus subtype was detected in the lung tissue. In addition, 30,000 farm birds had to be killed. Since the end of February (February 23, 2024I), the RKI has also provided detailed recommendations on prevention for people with an increased risk of influenza exposure to (highly pathogenic) avian influenza viruses on its homepage.

What worries scientists more than the bird flu subtype H7N7 that is rampant in Australia is the fact that the highly contagious virus type H5N1 is currently spreading in the USA. According to US Health Authority More than 130 animals infected with H5N1 have already been recorded in various US states. In the USA, people who had been in close professional contact with presumably infected animals have also occasionally become ill with the virus.

As was announced on Wednesday, July 3, there are now in Lower Saxony a case of infection of poultry with the highly contagious bird flu subtype H5N1It was detected in a poultry farm in the county of Bentheim, as the Lower Saxony Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection in Hanover on Wednesday. Around 91,000 laying hens have already been killed. To prevent the spread of the virus, a protection and surveillance zone has been set up around the affected farm. Investigations are being carried out in neighboring farms. (fh)