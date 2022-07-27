Bird flu was diagnosed at a beef duck farm in Dalfsen. It is probably the harmful highly pathogenic variant, the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature & Food Quality announced on Wednesday. To prevent the spread of the virus, the approximately 88,000 ducks at the location are culled by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).

Six other poultry farms are located in the 3 kilometer zone around the infected farm in Dalfsen, which are currently being screened for bird flu by the NVWA. There are 26 other poultry farms in the 10 kilometer zone for which the transport ban applies again with immediate effect.

The infected company is located in a region where the confinement obligation was lifted on June 28. In the 10 kilometer area around the infected location, a confinement and screening obligation is again in force on the basis of the area regulation.

Tracking

In the context of the contamination at the Dalfsen location, a tracing investigation is being conducted into high-risk contacts, as is usual according to the ministry. If necessary, additional measures are taken in response to the results of the investigation.

More poultry farms in the region have already been culled due to bird flu. Including in Biddinghuizen and here that happened recently.